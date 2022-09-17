ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chardon, OH

Chardon football bounces back with a 31-14 win over Mayfield

By Owen MacMillan
After having 31-game winning streak snapped, the Hilltoppers got back in the win column

Defending back-to-back Division III state champion Chardon bounced back from its first regular season loss since 2019 with a 31-14 home win over Mayfield.

Chardon (4-1) is led by eight seniors who seemed unaffected by seeing their 31-game winning streak ended last week, as they dominated Mayfield (3-2) in the first half.

The Hilltoppers outgained the Wildcats 203 yards to just 27 yards of total offense prior to halftime.

The only major miscue for Chardon in the first half came when senior quarterback Alex Henry fumbled and the ball was picked up by Mayfield’s Anthony Howard and returned for a touchdown.

But the Wildcats’ seemed to find life in the locker room, and they came out and outgained the Hilltoppers 111 to 68 yards in the second half.

“We gave them a little bit more of an uneven look, where they couldn’t figure out which way we were running the ball,” Mayfield coach Ross Bandiera said. “So we got the running game going a bit which in turn opens up our passing game.”

Most of Chardon’s second half yardage came on a 43-yard touchdown run by Henry.

“We still just don’t win a lot of collisions,” Chardon coach Mitch Hewitt said. “Football, if you break it down to its simplest form, is winning collisions, and we didn’t win that many in the second half.”

Mayfield was able to turn its edge in yardage into just seven points, and the Chardon defense sealed the game with an interception by sophomore Caleb Hewitt. It was the second pick of the game, coming after senior Trey Liebhardt’s interception in the first quarter which he took in for the Hilltoppers’ first touchdown of the game.

“We’ve got an outstanding kicker and punter that kept us in the game, and we’ve got a defense that only gave up seven points,” Hewitt said. “So we are going to hang our hat on that until we grow up on the offensive side of the ball.”

Chardon’s punter is senior Joseph Evans, who repeatedly flipped the field in favor of the Hilltoppers while hitting a field goal and all four of his extra point tries.

Henry was not just the motor of the Hilltoppers offense, but the wheels too, as he ran the ball 22 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns while completing four-of-six passes for 59 yards.

“[Henry] is a winner,” Hewitt said. “He’s played in a lot of football games, he’s won a lot of football games. I think he’s like 20-1 now. So, he’s a kid who has played under some bright lights and a fumble is not gonna rattle him.”

Besides Henry, the Chardon offense was spread out, with seven ball carriers in total. The second-leading rusher was senior Heath Fetchik, who had 41 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.

Mayfield senior quarterback Aidan Arth struggled to find his footing filling in for injured starter Rocco Monastero. Arth was 4-for-13 through the air for 49 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, one of which went for six the other way. Arth also rushed for 19 yards on six carries.

Bandiera said his team needs to take better care of the ball, but that there were plenty of good takeaways from the night.

“Toughness, our kids never quit,” he said. “Our defense played their butts off the whole night, they got a score for us. If we can stand up to that team the way we did, I think we can stand up to anyone.”

The Wildcats’ running back duties were split between junior Dylan Colello (nine carries, 44 yards) and senior Anthony Santoro (10, 29). Santoro also took a screen pass from Arth 21 yards for a touchdown on his lone reception to score Mayfield’s only offensive touchdown.

Bandiera said Monastero is set to return next week, and he expects his offense to start clicking again in the second half of the season.

“I think we feel confident getting him back, and we’ll be ready to go,” Bandiera said.

Mayfield will face Riverside (4-1), the team that ended Chardon’s winning streak, at home next week.

Hewitt is happy with his team coming out of the first half of the season 4-1, but said there is a lot of work still to do if Chardon hopes to win its third state championship in a row.

“I don’t think we’re even close to where we need to be offensively,” Hewitt said. “We’re young, but at some point, you’ve got to stop saying that and we gotta be who we are.”

Chardon’s next matchup is a rivalry game at Kenston (3-1).

