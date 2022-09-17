Read full article on original website
Ole Miss baseball's 2022 recruiting class considered No. 2 in the country
DURHAM, N.C. – (wire reports) The Ole Miss baseball team will soon set off on its national title defense, and it'll do so with one of college baseball's best recruiting classes. Baseball America announced its 2022 recruiting class rankings this week, slotting the Rebel class at No. 2 in the nation.
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Climbs in Updated Coaches Poll
Kentucky improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 win vs. Youngstown State, the first shutout of the Mark Stoops era and first for Kentucky football since a 42-0 victory vs. Miami (Ohio) in 2009. The win elevated Kentucky one spot in the updated USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches...
Oxford Eagle
2 Kentucky men sentenced in Oxford for illegal harvest of paddlefish
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
Mississippi man charged with murdering mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was […]
WKYT 27
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
WKYT 27
Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police searching for escaped inmate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate who was let out on a pass but never returned. Samantha Collins, 19, was allowed out of the Fayette County Detention Center...
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
Sheriff: DNA sample taken in case of death threat made against Mississippi supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed this week that investigators obtained a DNA sample from a person of interest in the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas and his family last month. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of that...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Charged with Embezzlement
An Oxford man faces a felony embezzlement charge for allegedly stealing money from his employer. On Sept. 9, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Thacker Rd. for a report of embezzlement. After a brief investigation, it was found that the amount embezzled by the...
Driver extracted from vehicle in Lincoln County crash
A Somerset man is under medical supervision after being extracted from his vehicle following a crash.
Woman who stole $2.9 million from Mississippi State sorority sentenced, ordered to repay money
A woman who reportedly stole $2.9 million dollars from a Mississippi State University sorority will spend nearly four years in federal prison. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, was sentenced to 45 months in prison and ordered to pay $2,940,853.80 restitution to the Mississippi State University Kappa Delta chapter. She...
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
wtva.com
2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
wcbi.com
Illegal marijuana operation leads to arrest in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo police found an illegal marijuana-growing operation leading to the arrest of one person. Investigators are just now releasing details of this August 28th arrest. Police say they were called to a disturbance at a home, and that’s when they found several marijuana plants being...
