Oxford, MS

gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Climbs in Updated Coaches Poll

Kentucky improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 win vs. Youngstown State, the first shutout of the Mark Stoops era and first for Kentucky football since a 42-0 victory vs. Miami (Ohio) in 2009. The win elevated Kentucky one spot in the updated USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches...
LEXINGTON, KY
Oxford Eagle

2 Kentucky men sentenced in Oxford for illegal harvest of paddlefish

Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man charged with murdering mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was […]
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WKYT 27

Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
RICHMOND, KY
Oxford Eagle

Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WKYT 27

Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
LEXINGTON, KY
wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
foxlexington.com

Lexington police searching for escaped inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate who was let out on a pass but never returned. Samantha Collins, 19, was allowed out of the Fayette County Detention Center...
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Charged with Embezzlement

An Oxford man faces a felony embezzlement charge for allegedly stealing money from his employer. On Sept. 9, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Thacker Rd. for a report of embezzlement. After a brief investigation, it was found that the amount embezzled by the...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Illegal marijuana operation leads to arrest in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo police found an illegal marijuana-growing operation leading to the arrest of one person. Investigators are just now releasing details of this August 28th arrest. Police say they were called to a disturbance at a home, and that’s when they found several marijuana plants being...
SALTILLO, MS
