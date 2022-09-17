Read full article on original website
Related
Vestal American Legion Hall to Be Demolished for New Fire Station
An American Legion clubhouse that opened six decades ago is about to be torn down for construction of a Vestal Fire Department station. Crews from Upstate Companies of Oneonta are doing preparation work for demolition of the two-story cinder block building west of Jensen Road. Hundreds of special events, including...
NewsChannel 36
Corning Museum of Glass to Expand Glass Studio
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Corning Museum of Glass is planning a $40 million expansion, looking to draw in even more glass artists to the area. That's according to WENY's media partner, the Elmira Star-Gazette. CMOG is planning to launch a campaign next month, called studio-next. The project will expand...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben Local History Awareness Week Set for October 4th-8th
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's local history awareness week returns this fall. The event, which will focus on aspects of the county's history of transportation, will take place the week of October 4th at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport. Guides from local historical societies at the museum...
NewsChannel 36
Shick Family Charity Golf Classic Raises $12,000 for St. James Foundation
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Members of the Shick family gathered at the Hornell Golf Club on July 1st for the eighth annual Shick Family Golf Classic to support the St. James Foundation. The event raised $12,000 and the money will be used to support programs and services for St. James...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Veterans Agency Increases Outreach
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County Veterans Services Agency has increased its outreach this year. According to the county, they have participated in 20 outreach events throughout Steuben county with 400 face-to face interactions with veterans. Veterans can now meet with agency representatives from 11 AM to 1 PM on the first Wednesday of every month at the Wayland Free Library.
Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop
With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
NewsChannel 36
Community celebrates Native Nations Festival
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- People could learn more about Native American culture this weekend at the 4th Annual Native Nations Festival. Dozens of festival goers came to the Y at Watson Woods to take-part in the 2022 celebration. Vendors sold a variety of foods, in addition to hand-crafted blankets, sweatshirts, wooden artifacts, and dream catchers, one of the most widespread symbols associated with Native American culture. People could also join in the fun by taking-part in some Aztec dancing.
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
traveltasteandtour.com
Unique Vineyard Stays on Seneca Lake in Yates County, NY
The Finger Lakes in New York is a unique destination for any occasion and traveler. Yates County is situated right in the center of the beautiful, world-renowned wine country. One of the most popular, largest lakes that draws people near and far is Seneca Lake, a perfect place to call your home base while visiting.
NewsChannel 36
NY-23rd Congressional Candidate Nick Langworthy Visits Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Today, Republican candidate for New York's 23rd district, Nick Langworthy made a campaign stop in Corning. Langworthy was in Centerway Square talking about inflation and the high price of home heating. He says the national grid is anticipating a 39 percent increase in the cost to...
Cornell’s Diakomihalis claims silver at World Championships
BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will bring home a silver medal from Belgrade. (Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling) Cornell senior wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis won a silver medal at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Diakomihalis fell in the final to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 13-8 at 65kg. The Rochester, New York native […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Finger Lakes distillery destroyed by fire to open tasting room while it rebuilds
Naples, N. Y. — An acclaimed Finger Lakes distillery working to rebuild after a devastating fire in May now plans to open a tasting room in an historic building in downtown Naples. Hollerhorn Distilling plans to convert a small building at 101 S. Main St. into a shop offering...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Siblings Take Home State Championships in BMX Racing
BMX racing may not be the most popular sport in the triple cities, but two Endicott siblings, Delani and Landon Becker, have become two of the best in the entire state. "We race every weekend of the year usually... April through October." explained Delaney of their busy schedule. The brother...
14850.com
Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with one of Ithaca’s fine burgers
This week, 14850 Dining is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day, September 18th, with a look at some of the Ithaca and Tompkins County area’s finest burger offerings. Don’t write off the idea of a good fast food burger, especially at Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Ithaca’s southwest. They’re flavorful and piled high with veggies at no extra cost, and a “little burger” at Five Guys is comparable to a full-size burger anywhere else. Their regular burger has two good-sized patties.
owegopennysaver.com
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen
Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
Section IV Week 2 Scores and State Rankings
Week 2 of high school football provided plenty of action around Section IV, here are some scores from around the section this week.
These Are the Highest Rated Nursing Homes in Broome County [GALLERY]
It seems like everything has a label on it these days, so when I saw a new label called “the sandwich generation,” I rolled my eyes a bit but the more I learned about the label, the more we realized how accurate it was. The sandwich generation refers...
Binghamton Man Charged with Attempted Murder in City Shooting
A Binghamton man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident at a home on Prospect Street, just two blocks from Woodrow Wilson elementary school. According to city police, 48-year-old Franklin Smalls of Binghamton is charged with felony attempted Murder and criminal Possession of a weapon...
Man arrested on assault charges in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
Comments / 0