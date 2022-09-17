The Vicksburg Police Department is currently looking to hire entry-level police officers to its force. In a statement, Police Chief Penny Jones said, “The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking to hire men and women who are serious about changing the narrative on crime. Crime has changed due to social and economic changes. Law enforcement has not been a sought-after career lately, but a law enforcement officer is needed every day, whether it’s for directing traffic or solving murders.”

