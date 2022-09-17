Read full article on original website
Missy Gators close in on third straight region title
Vicksburg High moved one step away from its third consecutive volleyball region championship. Makynzie Dunmore had nine blocks and 11 saves, while Lexi Kistler and Kennedy Mullins led the way with solid serving as the Missy Gators wiped out Brookhaven 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-12) on Tuesday. Vicksburg (9-2, 5-0 MHSAA...
St. Al softball takes down Central Hinds
Suddenly, St. Aloysius’ softball squad is surging. Kyleigh Cooper racked up eight strikeouts in a complete-game victory, Ali Grace Luke reached base three times and scored twice, and the Lady Flashes beat Central Hinds 7-3 on Saturday for their second district win in three games. St. Al scored four...
How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players
A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools. • Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had one rushing attempt for 5 yards in a 64-10 win over Northwestern State. • Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught a team-high seven...
Game Plan
The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event. Red Carpet Bowl golf. The 6th Annual Red Carpet Bowl Invitational golf tournament is scheduled Oct. 8 and 9 at...
Paul Pete Bouler Sr.
Paul Pete Bouler Sr. passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was 78 years old. He was born in Boyle, MS on December 22, 1943. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Manning fan. He was a member and Deacon of the Eagle Lake Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to Nascar races. He loved his family.
DING DING DING: City of Vicksburg approves trolley purchase
Vicksburg is getting another trolley. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday approved the purchase of a trolley from Creative Bus Sales Inc. of Chino, Calif. for $255,055. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the cost of the trolley will be split between the board and the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.
DECADES OF SERVICE: Katherine Holden recognized for more than 20 years at Warren County Juvenile Detention Center
Katherine “Kathy” Holden, Administrator of the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center, was recognized for more than 20 years of public service at the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday. County and Youth Court Judge Marcie Southerland praised Holden at the ceremony. “For as long as she’s...
15-year-old dead after drive-by-shooting in Port Gibson
A drive-by shooting left a 15-year-old dead in Port Gibson early Monday morning. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Port Gibson Sheriff’s Department. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said the confrontation started at the Citgo convenience store on Highway 18 near Highway 61...
Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office identifies 15-year-old gunshot victim
A drive-by shooting left a 15-year-old juvenile dead in Port Gibson early Monday morning. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Jeremiah Howard Jr. Sheriff Edward Goods said the confrontation started at the Citgo convenience store on Highway 18 near Highway 61 and ended on Highway 18 near the entrance of Port Gibson High School. The sheriff’s department is still investigating the motive for the shooting.
‘CHANGING THE NARRATIVE’: Vicksburg Police Department looking for new recruits
The Vicksburg Police Department is currently looking to hire entry-level police officers to its force. In a statement, Police Chief Penny Jones said, “The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking to hire men and women who are serious about changing the narrative on crime. Crime has changed due to social and economic changes. Law enforcement has not been a sought-after career lately, but a law enforcement officer is needed every day, whether it’s for directing traffic or solving murders.”
