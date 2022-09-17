ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Neosho falls to Republic on the Road in a High Scoring Game

By Chaz Wright
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcQsf_0hz3fwBe00

Down 35-13 at the half, Jared Siler would score the 47-yard touchdown to make it 35-20.

Then Quenton Hughes goes deep to Cade Camerer as that touchdown makes the game 42-27.

Neosho would fall on the road 63-48.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Seneca takes down Lamar at home

Seneca remains undefeated as they hand Lamar their first loss 36-33. The indians will be on the road to play Monett next Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The tigers will be at home to host East Newton September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
SENECA, MO
Four States Home Page

Girard Wins Big at Home Against Galena

QB Luke Niggemann with the fake hand-off and sneaks in with a touchdown. Trojans lead 6-0. Galena’s Zane Turner would take the kick-off and find an open hole and go all the way. Game is tied at 6-6. But Niggemann once again, with a hand-off to Beau Harris who will get into the end zone […]
GALENA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Republic, MO
Republic, MO
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
Neosho, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Republic, MO
Sports
City
Neosho, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Taco Bell on Rangeline in Joplin is getting a remodel

JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve had many people asking what happened to Taco Bell at 1029 South Rangeline?. They are closed. We checked sources and drove by to see for ourselves. Dumpsters and storage containers take up the majority of the parking lot. The drive-thru is blocked and part of the exterior signage has already been taken down.
JOPLIN, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
PINEVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Divers Explore Roaring River’s Underwater Cave

CASSVILLE, MO.- KISS Rebreathers Divers explored the depths of Roaring River’s underwater cave. KISS Rebreathers reached out to Roaring River State Parks’ officials to remap the cave’s depths. “Wanting to try to get the remapping of our cave done. We had no idea that they were. The possibility was there that they could actually go through the restriction. But their world were now and they were able to pull it off for us,” said Joel Topham, Roaring River superintendent.
CASSVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
GROVE, OK
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

St. Mary’s Colgan wins big over Riverton

St. Mary’s Colgan came away with a big victory over Riverton at home tonight. The Panthers next game will be at home next Friday, September 23rd against Southeast at 7:00 pm. The Riverton Rams will travel to Fredonia to take to take on the Yellowjackets September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
RIVERTON, KS
KOLR10 News

Unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Joplin worth $472K

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Show Me Cash ticket worth $472,000 was purchased in Joplin for the Sunday, Sept. 18 drawing and has yet to be claimed. The ticket was bought at Discount Smokes & Liquor at 5277 N. Main St. in Joplin. Whoever bought the ticket has until March 17 of next year to claim […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy