Neosho falls to Republic on the Road in a High Scoring Game
Down 35-13 at the half, Jared Siler would score the 47-yard touchdown to make it 35-20.
Then Quenton Hughes goes deep to Cade Camerer as that touchdown makes the game 42-27.
Neosho would fall on the road 63-48.
