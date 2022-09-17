ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
gojsutigers.com

Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors

For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

St. Al softball takes down Central Hinds

Suddenly, St. Aloysius’ softball squad is surging. Kyleigh Cooper racked up eight strikeouts in a complete-game victory, Ali Grace Luke reached base three times and scored twice, and the Lady Flashes beat Central Hinds 7-3 on Saturday for their second district win in three games. St. Al scored four...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Anderson named as American Conference Defensive Player of the Week

Vicksburg native Nick Anderson has been named as the American Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson, a senior linebacker at Tulane, helped his team to a 17-10 upset over Kansas State on Saturday. He came up with six tackles and one tackle for loss. The former Vicksburg High School...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Football
City
Canton, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Sonic Boom to host 2nd Annual High School Battle of the Bands

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Sonic Boom of the South will host its 2nd annual High School Battle of the Bands on Sunday, September 25. The event will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Boom will host 12 high school bands from throughout the southern region. JSU’s Director of Bands […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Game Plan

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event. Red Carpet Bowl golf. The 6th Annual Red Carpet Bowl Invitational golf tournament is scheduled Oct. 8 and 9 at...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Hill#American Football#The Vicksburg Gators
WAPT

Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU

Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
JACKSON, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)

Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
RIDGELAND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

What was Warren County before it was Warren County?

This is a question that has vexed me for many years now. A time before recorded history is. almost impossible to imagine. Archaeologists look over artifacts and make educated assumptions of. their purpose in proximity to where they were found. Combining these ideas a narrative is formed in. order to...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MEMA chooses project manager for O.B. Curtis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The project manager that was chosen for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was announced on Monday, September 19. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said Hemphill Construction Company was selected. The Florence company was chosen over Fortis Construction of Pearl and The Lemoine Company of Lafayette, Louisiana. According […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting in Madison County subdivision

UPDATE: MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies charged a 19-year-old with one count of aggravated assault after a shooting on Harvey Circle. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Gilbert was arrested at a home in Canton. The other person who was taken into custody was questioned and released. MADISON […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Paul Pete Bouler Sr.

Paul Pete Bouler Sr. passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was 78 years old. He was born in Boyle, MS on December 22, 1943. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Manning fan. He was a member and Deacon of the Eagle Lake Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to Nascar races. He loved his family.
VICKSBURG, MS
wsiu.org

Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
JACKSON, MS
lakelubbers.com

Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy