Ellington High quarterback Dante Mangiafico takes off on a first-down run as Windsor Locks' Dennis Dicicco (1) moves in for the tackle during the first half, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Windsor Locks High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

Emil Johnson only made four catches for the Ellington High football team Friday night.

But the senior made each one of them count.

Johnson finished with 109 yards and a touchdown reception in the Knights’ 33-7 win over the Windsor Locks co-op in a Pequot Uncas game at home.