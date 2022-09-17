ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

How Kevin Plawecki To Rangers Could Cost Red Sox Marquee Free Agent

Could the Boston Red Sox's release of Kevin Plawecki cost them one of the top pitchers in the upcoming free-agent class? Maybe someone the team is quite familiar with?. The former Red Sox backstop officially was released Monday after being designated for assignment last Wednesday. He's now expected to sign with the Texas Rangers but will have to wait until Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET to do so.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge won't win Triple Crown?

As mentioned by ESPN stats, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge began Tuesday leading all of MLB with 59 home runs, 127 RBI, and an OPS of 1.120. The 30-year-old also notched four hits during this past Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers to improve his batting average for the season to .316. That's good for a tie for second in the American League with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and those two trail only Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins at .317.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Funny video of Daniel Vogelbach celebrating Mets' playoff berth goes viral

The legend of The Bach only continues to grow. The New York Mets officially clinched a playoff berth Monday night with a win over Milwaukee. They will be making their first postseason appearance since 2016 and can also lock up the NL East division crown in the coming weeks if they manage to hold off the Atlanta Braves.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter gets not-so-good injury update

The New York Yankees were holding out hope that star slugger Matt Carpenter would make a return for the postseason, but those expectations are dwindling after his latest rehab update. With just 16 games left until the regular season comes to an end, manager Aaron Boone is still unsure if...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Stat Shows How Far Ahead The Dodgers Are In MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on a completely different level than everybody else in Major League Baseball this year. At 102-44, they own the best record in all of baseball. They’ve already wrapped up the NL West race, capturing their ninth division title in the last 10 years and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees get MRI results on Frankie Montas’s shoulder

The New York Yankees were holding their breath early this week, waiting for MRI results to return following starting pitcher Frankie Montas feeling uncomfortable with his shoulder. Montas indicated after his most recent start that he was experiencing a bit of discomfort but that it shouldn’t keep him out for...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year

Every year Miguel Vargas inches closer and closer to claiming a well-deserved spot on the active roster with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 22-year-old got his big major league debut this year while also leading the way as the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers farm system. In 113 games,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs

Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the task at hand. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is feeling no such thing with him ever so close to crossing the illustrious 700 home run mark.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Angels Insider Reminds Fans Of A Shocking Collapse

The Los Angeles Angels have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. For the eighth straight season, there will be no October baseball in Anaheim. The team was off to a hot start in May before a 14-game losing skid put them in a rut that they never quite came out of.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson

The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
MLB
Yardbarker

Kyle Wright does it again, inches one step closer to history

Fresh off a World Series title, the Braves have been even better in 2022 because of their rotation’s development. Everyone knew about Max Fried and Charlie Morton coming into the season, but it’s been the historic performances from Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright that have taken this unit to the next level. On Sunday, Strider became the fastest pitcher ever to 200 strikeouts, breaking Randy Johnson‘s record. And yesterday, Wright came up with his 19th win, inching him one step closer to becoming just the seventh Braves pitcher to reach the 20-win mark in a single season.
MLB
Yardbarker

Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt's National League Triple Crown Watch

As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge vies for an American League Triple Crown, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt also has a realistic shot at a National League Triple Crown of his own. Only one player has earned a Triple Crown since Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

