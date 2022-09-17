Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Arson the cause behind grassfires off I-580 in Oakland, fire department says
Oakland firefighters responded to a two-alarm grassfire along Interstate-580 and Coolidge Avenue Tuesday evening. In an update, fire officials confirmed based on evidence, the brush fires appear to have been intentionally set.
KTVU FOX 2
Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at likely 'grow operation' in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Firefighters battled a 3-alarm commercial structure fire in San Leandro Tuesday night at a "heavily fortified" building that likely contained a "grow operation," authorities said. A firefighter suffered minor injuries and taken to the hospital. It took until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to get the fire at...
KTVU FOX 2
Crews responding to grassfires off I-580 in Oakland
Oakland firefighters are responding to a two-alarm grassfire along Interstate-580 and Coolidge Avenue Tuesday evening. Officials posted about the incident on Twitter at around 6:15 p.m. According to officials, it appears to be four separate brush fires.
KTVU FOX 2
Fire crews battle commercial structure fire at 'grow operation' in San Leandro
Firefighters are responding to a commercial structure fire in San Leandro Tuesday night, officials say. The "heavily fortified" building contained a "grow operation." Emma Goss reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: 3 killed, 4 wounded in shootings during violent night in Oakland
OAKLAND -- Three people were killed and at least four others wounded Monday in a flurry of unrelated shootings during a violent night on the streets of Oakland, authorities said.Oakland police said the first deadly shootings took place at 7:45 p.m. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds fired in the 3100 block of Telegraph Ave. in the Pill Hill neighborhood.Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims -- both men, one 27-years-old and a 57-year-old. The officers and firefighters rendered medical aid, but unfortunately both victims died at the scene. A third victim -- a 19-year-old male --...
KTVU FOX 2
2 men killed in Oakland Pill Hill drive-by shooting: new details
There are new details about the two men who were killed on Monday in Oakland's Pill Hill neighborhood in a drive-by shooting. Police said there were multiple shooters in a vehicle that opened fire at two locations, including a store and a restaurant. The victims were identified as a 27-year-old man originally from Yemen, and a 59-year-old fixture in the local Ethiopian community.
KTVU FOX 2
2 men shot, 1 fatally, outside of Oakland City Hall
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two men were shot outside of Oakland City Hall just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday according to the Oakland Police Department. One man, an Oakland resident in his 20s, died near the intersection of 14th Street and Broadway, according to Oakland police. The second victim, a Berkeley resident in his 20s is undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital.
Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
One killed, one injured in shooting near Oakland City Hall
OAKLAND, Calif. - The city of Oakland's fourth homicide in 24 hours happened Tuesday afternoon along 14th Street next to Frank Ogawa Plaza and Oakland City Hall as councilmembers were holding a city meeting over Zoom on how to best battle crime in the city. "I heard the shots. I...
Brentwood police urge caution after woman robbed in broad daylight outside bank
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Brentwood police have cautioned people to “please remain vigilant at all times” after a woman was robbed outside of a bank Monday afternoon. According to a social media post from the City of Brentwood Police Department, officers responded to a Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way just before […]
Victim in deadly shooting near Oakland school identified as SF man
OAKLAND – Dominique Miles has been identified by police as the man who died following a shooting earlier this month in Oakland.Miles, 40, of San Francisco, died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 300 block of 27th Street near Westlake Middle School.Officers responded following the shooting and provided medical aid to Miles. Paramedics relieved officers and took Miles to a hospital.A second man was also shot Sept. 8 in the same area. The man was in critical condition following the shooting. Police were not immediately available to provide an update on the man's condition.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Oakland City Hall
One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting outside of Oakland City Hall Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:15 p.m., two people were shot outside Oakland City Hall at 14th Street and Broadway during a council meeting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made in Bannon Street fatal shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said on Tuesday that an arrest has been made in the Sept. 14 shooting that claimed the life of one man. Joseph Jimenez, 21, was arrested by police in Vallejo on Sept. 16 for a homicide warrant, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said just before […]
Burned-out residents blame homeless camp by I-580 for Friday fire
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Several families affected by a large fire in Oakland on Friday were trying to assess the damage and figure out where they'll stay for the next few months.The four-alarm fire severely damaged five homes and a few of those are total losses.Joanna Roberts' one-bedroom cottage in the back of her property was burned to the ground. Two tenants who lived there survived but lost a cat along with their possessions.The main house where Robert lives has minor fire damage."This is more than just shelter, this is memories," Roberts said.Her grandfather built the home and cottage in 1921....
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest armed carjacking suspect by City Hall
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of armed carjacking a victim, who was able to flag down authorities. The man was seen being taken into custody on Monday about 5 p.m. near Frank Ogawa Plaza. He was put on a gurney, video shows.
KTVU FOX 2
Fatal shooting near Oakland City Hall
One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting near Oakland City Hall Tuesday afternoon. There are no arrests in this case as police continue to investigate.
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stealing and crashing truck in North Bay
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police said a 15-year-old girl was arrested Saturday for stealing and crashing a truck, then fleeing the scene. Just before 1 a.m., police said they received reports of a Chevrolet truck that crashed into a fence at Caulfield Lane at Park Lane. When officers arrived, nobody...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police officers struck by drunk driver during double homicide investigation
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two Oakland police officers investigating a double homicide were struck by a suspected drunk driver, who was later arrested. At a news conference describing a violent night in Oakland on Monday, police said that in addition to all the mayhem, two officers were providing traffic control in the 3000 block of Telegraph Avenue during the homicide investigation of two men, when a person suspected of drunk driving struck them.
Police find assault weapons, gang markings in search
Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during the execution of two search warrants across the Bay Area on Friday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Catch Homeless Woman Who Stole $5k in Items from Rocketship School
On Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a theft that had occurred at Rocketship Charter School on Cavallo Road in the City of Antioch. According to staff at the school, it had reported that the campus had been broken into and several things had been stolen.
Comments / 0