KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor tours Wooster High School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead toured Wooster High School with Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield Monday, September 19, 2022. Dr. Enfield is new to the job and recently partnered with Cano Burkhead in hopes of improving the lives of students, educators, and our Community as a whole.
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD rescinds air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week. The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. There are now no smoke-related warnings...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
KOLO TV Reno
Rains close Northwest Reno library
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northwest Reno Library is closed while crews cleanup the mess left behind by Monday’s rainfall. Monday morning, it was discovered water had leaked through the covered openings in the roof. Library employees say around 200 to 300 books were damaged, including a special section about the Holocaust.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County School District seeks public input on future projects
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is asking for the public’s input on future projects. The district has hired a company called CannonDesign to develop a long-term plan for prioritizing, scheduling, and implementing improvement projects at schools. Three public forums will be had to get input...
KOLO TV Reno
Legislative candidates attend ‘Senior Candidate Forum’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This was the first of what is hoped to be many Washoe County Senior Coalition “Senior Candidate Forums.” The place the Northwest Library in Reno. On hand, Carmen Ortiz and Angie Taylor vying for Assembly District 27, and Sam Kumar hoping to represent Assembly District 25.
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
KOLO TV Reno
Apple device used to track stolen vehicle
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owner of a stolen vehicle was able to help police track it down using an Apple device. Reno Police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 10:00 p.m. Monday. With the owner’s help, officers were able to track the vehicle to Sutro Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove away, hitting another car after a short pursuit. The suspect ran away, but was arrested nearby.
KOLO TV Reno
14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
KOLO TV Reno
Preparations underway for Street Vibrations Fall Rally
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the hotels and casinos of downtown Reno, it’s one of the biggest draws of the year. “We expect between 10 and 20 thousand,” said the event’s director, who asked to be identified only as “Coach” for legal reasons. The 2022...
KOLO TV Reno
New visitor center to be built in Carson City as part of bid to boost local tourism
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Millions in funding for Nevada’s outdoor and recreation industries has been secured by state Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto. The funding will total $5.6 million; $3.6 million of which will go to building outdoor recreation visitor centers in Boulder City and Carson...
KOLO TV Reno
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - SEPT. 19 UPDATE: Authorities have identifed the pilot who was killed in a crash Sunday as Aaron Hogue. Hogue was killed during the third lap of the Jet Gold Race. He was piloting a plane named Ballista. In a statement, Chairman and CEO of the Reno...
KOLO TV Reno
Officer-involved shooting suspect forgiven by victim’s mother
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 8th, Reno Police responded to a call reported only as a ‘disturbance’, but they arrived in a quiet upscale neighborhood in the southwest expecting trouble. The person calling them said there was a man armed with a knife. They found a man,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in theft of purse/credit card fraud
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects wanted in connection with the theft of a purse as well as credit card fraud. An elderly woman reported her purse stolen to Sparks Police last week. The suspects...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Phil’s Free Family Concert this Weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Phil is gearing up for its annual Free Family Concert at the Pioneer Center. It’s a chance for people of all ages to enjoy the magic of the symphony and engage with the musicians. The theme this year is “Elements of Music.”
KOLO TV Reno
STEP2 prepares to unveil three new cottage makeovers as part of the 6th annual BAC2Gether
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly four months ago, STEP2 CEO, Mari Hutchinson, and Ryder Homes vice president, Steve Thomsen, stopped by Morning Break to kick off this year’s BAC2Gether cottage renovation project. Since then, the Builders Association Charity has worked to completely renovate three homes on STEP2′s Lighthouse Campus. Now the time has come for the grand reveal.
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall
FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
KOLO TV Reno
Sports Caravan, 9/19
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After Friday’s originally scheduled edition of the Sports Caravan was smoked out, your favorite high school football show rose from the ashes on Monday along with a trio of postponed games to complete week five. We’ll be back on short rest this Friday at 11:15...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in northwest Reno and drove away. It happened Tuesday night near Keystone Avenue and Kings Row. The pedestrian suffered only minor injuries. The vehicle is described as a gray 4-door passenger car. Anyone who knows anything is...
KOLO TV Reno
Jury finds Sparks man guilty of distributing fentanyl
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been convicted of distributing fentanyl. 36-year-old Jamie Collazo Munoz, also known as Chivo, was found guilty last Friday after a five-day trial of two counts of distribution of fentanyl. Scheduling is scheduled for Dec. 16. Munoz faces a maximum of 40 years...
