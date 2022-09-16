Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby Reporter
Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs
It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
Moody’s Dozier named Player of the Week
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor MOODY — Davion Dozier has had a whale of a season, and it’s only half over. The 6-4, 180-pound senior wide receiver from Moody High School has used his final high school season to show that he’s not just a deep threat, and instead can be dangerous from anywhere on […]
Pinson Valley named Team of the Week
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — Sometimes it’s about how you bounce back. That’s what happened with the Pinson Valley Indians this week as they bounced back against 6A Region 6 foe Oxford, beating the Yellow Jackets 44-20. They showed no signs of a hangover after a close-fought loss against Clay-Chalkville the week prior. […]
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit
Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
How Much Money Did Alabama Pay To Beat Up UL-Monroe
The football program at University of Louisiana Monroe would not be considered a "powerhouse". They certainly aren't a strong program nationally, and to be honest, they're probably not even one of the top 5 programs in the state. So why would a program like that choose to head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Crimson Tide when they're ranked #2 in the nation?
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to news Bill O’Brien is a top candidate for Nebraska’s head coach vacancy
As Nebraska begins its search for its new head coach, one name that’s at the top of the program’s list is Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that O’Brien is one of three that the school is looking closely at, at this point of the season.
Pinson Valley announces ‘Pride of the Valley’ Marching Competition
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON VALLEY — The Pinson Valley Band will be hosting the 21st Annual Pride of the Valley Marching Competition on Saturday, September 24, at Pinson Valley High School. They will host 18 high school bands and the UAB Blazer band. Admission is $5, and parking is free. Schedule Performance Tarrant […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
samford.edu
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
WAFF
Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Tim Anderson's charity Sneaker Ball a real team event
CHICAGO -- From Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Chicago, Tim Anderson is all about helping and giving back to his community. His League of Leaders foundation, along with his wife, Bria, focuses on working with the youth that are impacted by community violence. The Andersons hosted their first Sneaker Ball event on...
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
Bham Now
Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27
The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
wbrc.com
Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
Jack’s Family Restaurants to reopen Pinson location in late September
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) to reopen its Pinson location, 4468 Pinson Blvd, after temporality closing in April to allow for the new Jack’s Southern Charm design to be integrated into the existing site. The first 50 customers who purchase items on reopening day will receive free Jack’s breakfast […]
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
George’s Bears for Blue impacting kids one bear at a time
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — George’s Bear for Blue is collecting stuffed animals for law enforcement and first responders for kids in distress. George Odell and his fathers, Jessie and Cooper, created this nonprofit organization for George, who is autistic, to have a positive impact on his community. “The reason for the bears is […]
birminghamtimes.com
Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham
Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0