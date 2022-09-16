ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Shelby Reporter

Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs

It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
WARRIOR, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody’s Dozier named Player of the Week

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor MOODY — Davion Dozier has had a whale of a season, and it’s only half over. The 6-4, 180-pound senior wide receiver from Moody High School has used his final high school season to show that he’s not just a deep threat, and instead can be dangerous from anywhere on […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Valley named Team of the Week

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — Sometimes it’s about how you bounce back. That’s what happened with the Pinson Valley Indians this week as they bounced back against 6A Region 6 foe Oxford, beating the Yellow Jackets 44-20. They showed no signs of a hangover after a close-fought loss against Clay-Chalkville the week prior. […]
PINSON, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit

Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
1130 AM: The Tiger

How Much Money Did Alabama Pay To Beat Up UL-Monroe

The football program at University of Louisiana Monroe would not be considered a "powerhouse". They certainly aren't a strong program nationally, and to be honest, they're probably not even one of the top 5 programs in the state. So why would a program like that choose to head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Crimson Tide when they're ranked #2 in the nation?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
samford.edu

Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees

Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Tim Anderson's charity Sneaker Ball a real team event

CHICAGO -- From Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Chicago, Tim Anderson is all about helping and giving back to his community. His League of Leaders foundation, along with his wife, Bria, focuses on working with the youth that are impacted by community violence. The Andersons hosted their first Sneaker Ball event on...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 33/40 News

Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega

A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
TALLADEGA, AL
Bham Now

Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham

Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
