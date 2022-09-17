Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Related
LOOK INSIDE: New Italian Market Opens This Week in Lawrence, NJ
We've been waiting for this news. New Italian Market, Eatalia Market & Kitchen, is finally opening this week in downtown Lawrenceville, according to Facebook. Yay. Opening day will be this Friday, September 23rd. Stop by and grab something for dinner that night. I will be. My mouth is watering already.
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and unearthing bargains. New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the entire state.
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
mercerme.com
Howell Living History Farm Corn Maze opening weekend
Howell Living History Farm continued its 26-year run as New Jersey’s longest-running corn maze with the grand opening of the all-new 2022 “Carousel” maze on Saturday, September 17. The maze is open Saturdays and Sundays through the end of September, then Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
Many Food Outlets Closing In Atlantic City, Ocean City & Elsewhere?
It’s impossible to miss how many restaurants and other food outlets are closing after having successfully operated for many decades. Wards Pastry in Ocean City closed yesterday after more than 98 years in business. They cited issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and associated costs and difficulty...
ocscanner.news
WHITING: CAR INTO HOUSE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a residence on the 0 block of Milford. Toms River is sending a technical rescue team to assist. This is a developing story and we have no further details at this moment. Should additional details become available, we will update our page as soon as possible.
Amazing History! The Oldest Church in Ocean County, New Jersey
It's no secret I am a "history buff". I enjoy history from around the world, around America, and right here around New Jersey. I especially love when we can talk about history right here at the Jersey Shore. This time around we are looking at churches here in Ocean County, the oldest church.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barnegat Light, NJ restaurant evacuates wedding reception fearing building collapse
BARNEGAT LIGHT — A wedding reception had to make a last-minute change of plans after the venue's second floor buckled under the weight of its attendees. The Barnegat Light fire department and other first responders were called to Daymark restaurant before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. According to the local first aid squad, callers initially reported a building collapse.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: KITCHEN FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a working kitchen fire on the 0 block of Castle. Per command fire has been knocked down. No other details are available at this time.
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country
Fall is by far the best season to visit a farm. From pumpkin patches to apple orchards, there's no better time to take in the crisp fall air than in the months of September and October.
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the Southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ
These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
fox5ny.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond store closures: Here's the full list
NEW YORK - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced which stores it will close in a cost-cutting move to try and turn around its beleaguered business. Last month, the home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year.
wrnjradio.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Civil War Soldiers Set Camp In Brick
BRICK – Residents and visitors had the opportunity to step back in time and experience a glimpse of the everyday life of a soldier in the Civil War. The Brick Township Historical Society hosted their annual Civil War Encampment on the grounds of the Havens Homestead Museum. The event featured “soldiers” from the 61st NY Infantry, Company C.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Councilman Lamb Moves to Repeal Onerous CCO Ordinance; “Ill-contrived Measure is Wreaking Havoc in Toms River”
Toms River Councilman Justin Lamb today called on his colleagues to repeal the hastily passed CCO ordinance that is wreaking havoc on Toms River taxpayers and realtors. “The previous Council held a knee-jerk vote in the final days of their tenure without any real debate,” Lamb said. “The ordinance has created bureaucratic red-tape and cumbersome mandates that are crippling our local real estate market. We should repeal it immediately. We owe that to the people of Toms River.”
Beloved Jackson NJ skating rink shutting down after 44 years
If you grew up in or around Jackson Township, New Jersey, you probably attended a birthday party at some point at Jackson Skating Center on County Line Road / Route 526. Heck, if you lived anywhere around northern Ocean or southern Monmouth counties, you probably visited at some point. Since...
Comments / 4