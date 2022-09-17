ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

mercerme.com

Howell Living History Farm Corn Maze opening weekend

Howell Living History Farm continued its 26-year run as New Jersey’s longest-running corn maze with the grand opening of the all-new 2022 “Carousel” maze on Saturday, September 17. The maze is open Saturdays and Sundays through the end of September, then Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October.
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

WHITING: CAR INTO HOUSE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a residence on the 0 block of Milford. Toms River is sending a technical rescue team to assist. This is a developing story and we have no further details at this moment. Should additional details become available, we will update our page as soon as possible.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Barnegat Light, NJ restaurant evacuates wedding reception fearing building collapse

BARNEGAT LIGHT — A wedding reception had to make a last-minute change of plans after the venue's second floor buckled under the weight of its attendees. The Barnegat Light fire department and other first responders were called to Daymark restaurant before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. According to the local first aid squad, callers initially reported a building collapse.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: KITCHEN FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a working kitchen fire on the 0 block of Castle. Per command fire has been knocked down. No other details are available at this time.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ

These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond store closures: Here's the full list

NEW YORK - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced which stores it will close in a cost-cutting move to try and turn around its beleaguered business. Last month, the home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Civil War Soldiers Set Camp In Brick

BRICK – Residents and visitors had the opportunity to step back in time and experience a glimpse of the everyday life of a soldier in the Civil War. The Brick Township Historical Society hosted their annual Civil War Encampment on the grounds of the Havens Homestead Museum. The event featured “soldiers” from the 61st NY Infantry, Company C.
BRICK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Councilman Lamb Moves to Repeal Onerous CCO Ordinance; “Ill-contrived Measure is Wreaking Havoc in Toms River”

Toms River Councilman Justin Lamb today called on his colleagues to repeal the hastily passed CCO ordinance that is wreaking havoc on Toms River taxpayers and realtors. “The previous Council held a knee-jerk vote in the final days of their tenure without any real debate,” Lamb said. “The ordinance has created bureaucratic red-tape and cumbersome mandates that are crippling our local real estate market. We should repeal it immediately. We owe that to the people of Toms River.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ

