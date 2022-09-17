Read full article on original website
South Dakota Volleyball Prep Media Poll, Sept. 19, 2022
Below are this week’s South Dakota Prep Media Poll for volleyball for Sept. 19, 2022:. RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (8-2) 4; S.F. Lincoln (7-4) 1. RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (15-3) 16; Hamlin (10-0) 8; Miller (11-1) 5; Elkton-Lake Benton (9-2) 2. CLASS B. 1. Warner (17) 15-1 85 1. 2....
Sun Gold Sports Football Player of the Week: Luke Koepsell of the Howard Tigers
HOWARD, S.D. — Sophomore TE/DE Luke Koepsell for the Howard Tigers was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Howard’s 51-0 win over Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy. Koepsell recorded seven tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass deflections on defense and caught a touchdown on offense. Tune in for more area football coverage this Friday on KOOL98.3 FM and Kool98.com!
15-year-old killed in four-wheeler, semi crash in South Dakota
Preliminary crash information shows that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler, driven by the 15-year-old male, was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless
The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
James “Jim” Sandness, 75, Woonsocket
James passed away suddenly at home in rural Woonsocket. Funeral mass service will be Thursday, September 23 at 10:30 AM at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitations will be at the church on Wednesday, September 21st from 5-7 PM with a prayer...
15-year old Stickney male identified as fatality in Friday crash
A 15-year-old male from Stickney, S.D., has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident
STICKNEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler was eastbound when...
Mel’s Musings – Teacher and other shortages
Recently there have been news reports of a labor shortage in Mitchell. I’ll address that general shortage later in this piece. However, I want to start with something I’m very familiar with and that is the shortage of teachers in general and in Mitchell specifically. I get a...
40-year-old inmate found dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison inmate has died. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says 40-year-old Christopher Defender was found unresponsive at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield Monday morning. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The death is currently under investigation.
15-year old dies in two-vehicle crash near Stickney
STICKNEY, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler was eastbound when it turned...
Dawson Overweg, 15, Stickney
Dawson passed Friday, September 16, 2022, as the result of an ATV accident in Stickney. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 21 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney, with burial to follow at Silver Ridge Cemetery in Stickney. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7:00 PM at the church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Mitchell City Council approves conditional use permits for assembly hall, new housing complex
The Mitchell City Council last night approved a conditional use permit for Flats On Havens, which would be located at the site of the former Ramada Inn on West Havens. The plan is to turn the former hotel into a 90-unit housing complex to help alleviate the workforce housing shortage in the area. The city council voted 7-0 in favor of the permit.
42-year-old accused of distributing fentanyl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County man with a history of drug charges is now accused of giving someone a dangerous dose of fentanyl. The federal case against 42-year-old Jason Winckler was unsealed today. According to court papers, Winckler distributed the drug on March 18th, and the...
Plane incident near Ramona, sheriff’s office says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A small plane pilot deployed the plane’s parachute and was able to land successfully in a field after a mechanical failure Monday morning in Lake County near Ramona, the county sheriff’s office said. The mechanical failure caused the Cirrus SR GTS’s engine...
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
Jeannine (Jean) DeHaai, 88, Mitchell
Jeannine passed away at the age of 88 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor her memory by telling her stories and maintaining family traditions. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Friday, September 23, 2022 at Northridge Baptist Church with burial at the Harrison Cemetery, Harrison, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
Aberdeen man sentenced for rape, attempted rape gets concurrent 10-year sentences
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- An Aberdeen man convicted on a count of attempted rape in 2021 pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of rape and was recently sentenced on both charges. Clinton Bear Shield, 23, was sentenced to concurrent 10-year prison terms with four years suspended. He was given credit...
Edwin Harry Krell, 92, Plankinton
Edwin passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Aurora-Brule Care & Rehabilitation Center in White Lake, SD. Funeral Mass is 10:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Plankinton. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Mizpah Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 with 7:00 PM Wake Service. Mount Funeral Home of Plankinton is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.
Deaths of men found in S.D. camper ruled as homicide, suicide
Minnehaha County authorities have an update on the deaths of two men near Buffalo Ridge on August 18.
