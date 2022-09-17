Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Natchez Democrat
Jefferson County rallies to best East Marion; Tigers next face undefeated Hazlehurst
FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers rallied from a pair of deficits thanks to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat the East Marion High School Eagles 32-29 last Friday night. Despite not having one of his better games, Jefferson County junior quarterback Jabari Watson threw a...
gojsutigers.com
Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors
For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Sonic Boom to host 2nd Annual High School Battle of the Bands
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Sonic Boom of the South will host its 2nd annual High School Battle of the Bands on Sunday, September 25. The event will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Boom will host 12 high school bands from throughout the southern region. JSU’s Director of Bands […]
WAPT
Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU
Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Mattie Wilson Estis
NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Mattie Wilson Estis, 74, of Natchez, formerly of Epps, LA, will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Mattie Estis was born on Sunday, February 8, 1948, in Ferriday,...
Natchez Democrat
Doris Donie Lee
NATCHEZ — Doris Donie Lee of Brookhaven, formerly of Natchez, passed away on Saturday morning, September 17, 2022. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Denny Calloway and Jim Latham officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
Another one! Fifth winning Mississippi Lottery ticket claimed in Natchez this month
Maybe there’s something in the air in Natchez these days. For the fifth time this month, a Natchez resident has won a cash prize on the Mississippi Lottery – bringing the total claimed by local residents to more than $21,000 so far this month. A Natchez woman won...
Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State
Mikey Williams says he wants to take a visit to Jackson State. The five-star prospect has been eyeing HBCUs for years. The post Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Natchez Democrat
Double tickets net double prize for Natchez lottery winner
If one lottery ticket is good, then two must be better. At least for one Natchez woman who won $10,000 in the Sept. 15 midday Cash 4 drawing of the Mississippi Lottery. The woman purchased two Cash 4 tickets from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez. She chose the number “1121 for both tickets.”
Natchez Democrat
Music to our ears: Blues & Soul Super Bowl comes to the Bluff
Coming to the Natchez Bluff Oct. 7-8, the inaugural Blues & Soul Super Bowl is sure to kick off Natchez’s busy season with a bang. I had a chance to chat with Ardenland’s TJ Barnett, who is a big piece of the musical puzzle that we are seeing come together in Natchez over the past few years. She explained, “If you take a look at all the concerts and festivals coming to Natchez, Mississippi, in the last few years the genres are primarily country, rock, and Americana. Which made us think, ‘why not bring back blues and soul?’
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph’s Family Attends Tunnel Naming Ceremony At Jackson State University
Young Dolph’s name will now live on forever at the Jackson State University campus. Key Glock and Dolph’s family attended a ceremony at JSU over the weekend that saw the school’s football team unveil a new tunnel dedicated to Dolph that the team will now use to enter the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on game days.
Natchez Democrat
Larry James Hawkins
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Larry James Hawkins, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died September 13, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez, MS, with Rev. Larry Wright officiating. Burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the cemetery from 9 a.m. until service time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MEMA chooses project manager for O.B. Curtis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The project manager that was chosen for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was announced on Monday, September 19. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said Hemphill Construction Company was selected. The Florence company was chosen over Fortis Construction of Pearl and The Lemoine Company of Lafayette, Louisiana. According […]
Natchez Democrat
Richard Tompkins Harriss IV
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Richard Tompkins Harriss IV will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the Natchez City Cemetery at 11 a.m. He passed away on June 19, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. “Rich,” as he was affectionately called, was born on January 6, 1965, in New...
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
Darrell Mitchell Longino
FAYETTE – Funeral services for Darrell Longino, 68, of Jackson, who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS, will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church with Father Nick Hien Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)
Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: September 20, 2022
NATCHEZ — “There she goes, there she goes again.”. Our false fall and cool weather has come and gone. Second summer is back in Southwest Mississippi. Natchez will see temperatures in the high 90s this week. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 94 degrees and a...
Natchez Democrat
Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery
The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery. A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food...
Comments / 3