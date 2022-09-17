ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

gojsutigers.com

Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors

For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Sonic Boom to host 2nd Annual High School Battle of the Bands

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Sonic Boom of the South will host its 2nd annual High School Battle of the Bands on Sunday, September 25. The event will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Boom will host 12 high school bands from throughout the southern region. JSU’s Director of Bands […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU

Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
JACKSON, MS
City
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Sports
City
Hazlehurst, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
Natchez, MS
Football
Natchez Democrat

Mattie Wilson Estis

NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Mattie Wilson Estis, 74, of Natchez, formerly of Epps, LA, will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Mattie Estis was born on Sunday, February 8, 1948, in Ferriday,...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Doris Donie Lee

NATCHEZ — Doris Donie Lee of Brookhaven, formerly of Natchez, passed away on Saturday morning, September 17, 2022. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Denny Calloway and Jim Latham officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Person
Steve Davis
Natchez Democrat

Double tickets net double prize for Natchez lottery winner

If one lottery ticket is good, then two must be better. At least for one Natchez woman who won $10,000 in the Sept. 15 midday Cash 4 drawing of the Mississippi Lottery. The woman purchased two Cash 4 tickets from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez. She chose the number “1121 for both tickets.”
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Music to our ears: Blues & Soul Super Bowl comes to the Bluff

Coming to the Natchez Bluff Oct. 7-8, the inaugural Blues & Soul Super Bowl is sure to kick off Natchez’s busy season with a bang. I had a chance to chat with Ardenland’s TJ Barnett, who is a big piece of the musical puzzle that we are seeing come together in Natchez over the past few years. She explained, “If you take a look at all the concerts and festivals coming to Natchez, Mississippi, in the last few years the genres are primarily country, rock, and Americana. Which made us think, ‘why not bring back blues and soul?’
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Larry James Hawkins

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Larry James Hawkins, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died September 13, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez, MS, with Rev. Larry Wright officiating. Burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the cemetery from 9 a.m. until service time.
NATCHEZ, MS
#American Football#Bulldogs
WJTV 12

MEMA chooses project manager for O.B. Curtis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The project manager that was chosen for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was announced on Monday, September 19. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said Hemphill Construction Company was selected. The Florence company was chosen over Fortis Construction of Pearl and The Lemoine Company of Lafayette, Louisiana. According […]
JACKSON, MS
Natchez Democrat

Richard Tompkins Harriss IV

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Richard Tompkins Harriss IV will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the Natchez City Cemetery at 11 a.m. He passed away on June 19, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. “Rich,” as he was affectionately called, was born on January 6, 1965, in New...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
JACKSON, MS
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Natchez Democrat

Darrell Mitchell Longino

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Darrell Longino, 68, of Jackson, who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS, will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church with Father Nick Hien Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery...
FAYETTE, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)

Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
RIDGELAND, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: September 20, 2022

NATCHEZ — “There she goes, there she goes again.”. Our false fall and cool weather has come and gone. Second summer is back in Southwest Mississippi. Natchez will see temperatures in the high 90s this week. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 94 degrees and a...
NATCHEZ, MS

