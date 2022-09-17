ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices

GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
GULFPORT, FL
Beach Beacon

Palm Harbor restaurant steps up to help cancer victim

PALM HARBOR — Following Casey Hunt’s unexpected cancer diagnosis earlier this summer, her friends and family members quickly united, forming “Casey’s Army” to come up with fundraising ideas. Hunt, a 44-year-old wife and mother of two girls, was heavily involved in the community through her...
PALM HARBOR, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport, Florida Real Estate Sales Sept. 9-15

6128 Pasadena Point Blvd. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 2,272-square-foot home, built in 1995, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $995,000 and sold for $900,000. 6306 Vista Verde Dr. E. (Stetson) This 2003 town home has 2,332 square feet, three bedrooms, and two and one-half baths....
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
thegabber.com

Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 22-25

Thursday, Sept. 22: Bud Good’s Emotional Support Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: Reverend Billy C. Wirtz, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: James Galione, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25: Ryan Marchand, 6 p.m. Gulfport Brewery & Eatery. 3007 Beach Blvd. S. Friday, Sept. 23: Marianne & The Professor, 6...
GULFPORT, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Clearwater to enter negotiations for airpark

The City of Clearwater will enter negotiations with FlyUSA and Paradise Ventures on potentially becoming the new fixed-base operator of the Clearwater Airpark. During a Thursday city council meeting, the council unanimously voted to approve the selection committee’s recommendation to engage with the vying group while confronting issues and concerns from residents and pilots.
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

A New Era For Gulfport’s Most Holy Name Catholic Church

Father Brian Fabiszewski has hit the ground running in his new post as the parish administrator at Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Gulfport, with the exception of a minor early hiccup. He arrived for his first day on the job July 1 and then tested positive for...
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Stillwagon
suncoastnews.com

No place to call home

It’s quite a hike through the woods to the place where Stephanie Haller and her husband, Larry, have been camping. They are homeless, but trying to get their lives back together. It’s just hard when you live outdoors in the searing heat. The path is treacherous in places,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Single-Alarm Tampa Apartment Fire Destroys Two Units

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a single-alarm structure fire Monday evening. According to officials, HCFR’s dispatch received multiple 911 calls from people reporting flames and smoke were coming through the roof of one of the apartments at 7812 River
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Facebook
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
TAMPA, FL
speedonthewater.com

Clearwater ‘Nationals’ Organizers Eyeing Record-Setting 47-Boat Turnout

The owner of the Cox Group, a North Carolina-based marketing, advertising and media relations company, Rodrick Cox has been involved with the Clearwater ‘Nationals’ in Southwest Florida since the first Super Boat International contest there in 2008. And he cannot remember seeing a turnout of teams as large as that of this year’s September Race World Offshore-produced, September 23-25 event, which presently sits at 45 boats including two teams listed as “pending.”
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Out-of-This-World Pluto has an out-of-this-world personality. This happy, energetic 45-pound pit mix loves to explore and meet people, so if you want to get your steps in and meet new friends, he’s your boy! Thanks to the Pit Project and his sponsor, Kristine Goas, you can adopt Pluto for $75, but you must own your home to adopt him.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Save the Howard Frankland? One man says it’s possible

TAMPA, Fla. - As construction on the new Howard Frankland Bridge continues, some are asking what will happen to the old one. In fact, one Tampa man is hoping to save the bridge from planned demolition. What You Need To Know. Neil Cosentino of Tampa believes the Howard Frankland Bridge...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy