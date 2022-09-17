Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices
GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
Mold, rodents, and drainage issues reported at 3 Tampa apartment complexes
Three other apartment complexes within the city limits have contacted ABC Action News reporting the same problems as those who live at Silver Oaks — mold, rodents and sewage issues.
Beach Beacon
Palm Harbor restaurant steps up to help cancer victim
PALM HARBOR — Following Casey Hunt’s unexpected cancer diagnosis earlier this summer, her friends and family members quickly united, forming “Casey’s Army” to come up with fundraising ideas. Hunt, a 44-year-old wife and mother of two girls, was heavily involved in the community through her...
thegabber.com
Gulfport, Florida Real Estate Sales Sept. 9-15
6128 Pasadena Point Blvd. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 2,272-square-foot home, built in 1995, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $995,000 and sold for $900,000. 6306 Vista Verde Dr. E. (Stetson) This 2003 town home has 2,332 square feet, three bedrooms, and two and one-half baths....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegabber.com
Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 22-25
Thursday, Sept. 22: Bud Good’s Emotional Support Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: Reverend Billy C. Wirtz, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: James Galione, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25: Ryan Marchand, 6 p.m. Gulfport Brewery & Eatery. 3007 Beach Blvd. S. Friday, Sept. 23: Marianne & The Professor, 6...
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater to enter negotiations for airpark
The City of Clearwater will enter negotiations with FlyUSA and Paradise Ventures on potentially becoming the new fixed-base operator of the Clearwater Airpark. During a Thursday city council meeting, the council unanimously voted to approve the selection committee’s recommendation to engage with the vying group while confronting issues and concerns from residents and pilots.
thegabber.com
A New Era For Gulfport’s Most Holy Name Catholic Church
Father Brian Fabiszewski has hit the ground running in his new post as the parish administrator at Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Gulfport, with the exception of a minor early hiccup. He arrived for his first day on the job July 1 and then tested positive for...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs pushes to have say on Pasco’s Anclote River Park project
TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Sept. 13 voted 5-0 to authorize the city attorney to seek to establish the city as an affected party in the proposed plan to build a 22,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant in Anclote River Park in Holiday. The city attorney is to contact Pasco County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Pete man dies after skydiving accident in Nebraska, police say
A 34-year-old St. Petersburg man died following a skydiving accident in Nebraska, according to authorities.
suncoastnews.com
No place to call home
It’s quite a hike through the woods to the place where Stephanie Haller and her husband, Larry, have been camping. They are homeless, but trying to get their lives back together. It’s just hard when you live outdoors in the searing heat. The path is treacherous in places,...
Social Security pays Tampa woman day after report about her 8-month struggle
Throughout the year, Mary Painter heard her claim to recover a portion of her late husband's Social Security benefit was "in process."
Single-Alarm Tampa Apartment Fire Destroys Two Units
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a single-alarm structure fire Monday evening. According to officials, HCFR’s dispatch received multiple 911 calls from people reporting flames and smoke were coming through the roof of one of the apartments at 7812 River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
3-legged alligator mom carries babies in her mouth at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - An alligator mom in Lakeland was captured on video using her three legs to slowly maneuver through brushes while carrying her babies to the water — one mouthful at a time. Owen Lauer was recording as the three-legged gator was seen helping her hatchlings at the...
Tin man of South Tampa turns old cans into flowers
Artist Joe Bureker collects old tin cans and transforms them into bright flowers that are now attracting appeal at national art shows garnering him the nickname the Tin Man of South Tampa.
2 shot in Tampa, investigation underway: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a shooting after two people in their 60's were shot Monday afternoon.
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
speedonthewater.com
Clearwater ‘Nationals’ Organizers Eyeing Record-Setting 47-Boat Turnout
The owner of the Cox Group, a North Carolina-based marketing, advertising and media relations company, Rodrick Cox has been involved with the Clearwater ‘Nationals’ in Southwest Florida since the first Super Boat International contest there in 2008. And he cannot remember seeing a turnout of teams as large as that of this year’s September Race World Offshore-produced, September 23-25 event, which presently sits at 45 boats including two teams listed as “pending.”
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
Out-of-This-World Pluto has an out-of-this-world personality. This happy, energetic 45-pound pit mix loves to explore and meet people, so if you want to get your steps in and meet new friends, he’s your boy! Thanks to the Pit Project and his sponsor, Kristine Goas, you can adopt Pluto for $75, but you must own your home to adopt him.
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
Bay News 9
Save the Howard Frankland? One man says it’s possible
TAMPA, Fla. - As construction on the new Howard Frankland Bridge continues, some are asking what will happen to the old one. In fact, one Tampa man is hoping to save the bridge from planned demolition. What You Need To Know. Neil Cosentino of Tampa believes the Howard Frankland Bridge...
Comments / 0