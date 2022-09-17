Friday Frenzy: Week 5 High School Football Highlights
WATE Friday Frenzy: Live high school football scores
Friday Frenzy Game of the Week: Campbell County at Karns
Gibbs at Fulton
Scott at Carter
Bearden at Maryville
Pigeon Forge at Alcoa
Powell at Clinton
West at Sevier County
Lenoir City at Oak Ridge
Science Hill at William Blount
McCallie at Knox Catholic
Friendship Christian at TKA
Grainger County at ElizabethtonCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0