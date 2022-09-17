Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Virginia Makes Top Five for Former Ohio State Commit George Washington III
Washington unveiled a new top five on Tuesday and Virginia made the cut along with Louisville, Dayton, Michigan, and Wake Forest
NBC 29 News
CPD: Threat to Buford Middle School another hoax
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is now investigating two threats made to two different city schools. CPD quickly determined Tuesday, September 20, that a report of someone having a gun at Buford Middle School was a hoax. Multiple schools across the commonwealth, including Charlottesville High School, were...
1061thecorner.com
CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
Augusta Free Press
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Friends of Mineralogy Virginia Chapter brings education to Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral show
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral show took place over the weekend at the Augusta Expo. One organization at the show works year-round educating people on the use of minerals in society. “Really trying to get out into classrooms and bring these rocks and materials that...
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
NBC 29 News
New stairway coming to Booker T. Washington Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Sept. 17, the Blue Ridge Home Builders Association (BRHBA) spent their morning building steps at Booker T. Washington Park. The BRHBA is a local nonprofit organization that was founded over 50 years ago. It says its mission is to encourage sustainable growth in and around...
WSET
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
VSP investigating Buckingham County crash that killed Scottsville resident
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a man from Scottsville was killed in a crash in Buckingham County this past weekend. According to police, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Constitution Route and Paynes Pond Road. A 2004 Ford...
NBC 29 News
Random Row Brewing Co. celebrates 6th anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Random Row Brewing Company is celebrating its sixth anniversary. “Every year on our birthday, around this time, we’d like to throw a big party just to kind of get back to Charlottesville community for supporting us and being here for us. So it’s just that day to celebrate absolute foods and beer,” co-founder Kevin McElroy said Sunday, September 18.
Community raises money in honor of slain trooper and teen who died of cancer
Both were taken too soon. Now, the community they were a part of is paying respect to their legacies, by paying it forward.
NBC12
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsvaonline.com
Murder indictments returned for Robinson
The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
altavistajournal.com
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460
A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
NBC 29 News
Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Youngkin administration has released the 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for all Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools. The guidelines address the treatment of transgender students, and are intended to replace the established 2021 Model Policies. One point...
bcvoice.org
New Hot Dog Stand Opens in Bridgewater
Bridgewater, Va.- The community welcomed Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in town earlier this year as it opened the doors at its new location on North Main Street.s. On May 17 of this year, Sam’s Hot Dog Stand added a new location in Bridgewater, but it wasn’t originally planned to plant its roots here.
NBC 29 News
No threat found at E.C. Glass High School following suspicious phone call
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “For anyone that thinks that this is something they should or could do, we’re here to tell them that you shouldn’t and we will absolutely address you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law if you choose to do that,” said Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema at a news conference following a lockdown at E.C. Glass High School.
cbs19news
Police identify victim of weekend homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some more information regarding a weekend homicide. On Monday, CPD announced that it is investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street NE to investigate a shots...
NBC 29 News
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of several school districts in Virginia regarding active shooter incidents. Shenandoah County Communications received one of those reports regarding Strasburg High School which led to all schools in the county being placed on...
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Fashion Square gets new owner, multiple shootings, and more
C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
Comments / 1