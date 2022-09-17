ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

CPD: Threat to Buford Middle School another hoax

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is now investigating two threats made to two different city schools. CPD quickly determined Tuesday, September 20, that a report of someone having a gun at Buford Middle School was a hoax. Multiple schools across the commonwealth, including Charlottesville High School, were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
1061thecorner.com

CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

New stairway coming to Booker T. Washington Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Sept. 17, the Blue Ridge Home Builders Association (BRHBA) spent their morning building steps at Booker T. Washington Park. The BRHBA is a local nonprofit organization that was founded over 50 years ago. It says its mission is to encourage sustainable growth in and around...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Random Row Brewing Co. celebrates 6th anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Random Row Brewing Company is celebrating its sixth anniversary. “Every year on our birthday, around this time, we’d like to throw a big party just to kind of get back to Charlottesville community for supporting us and being here for us. So it’s just that day to celebrate absolute foods and beer,” co-founder Kevin McElroy said Sunday, September 18.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Murder indictments returned for Robinson

The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
HARRISONBURG, VA
altavistajournal.com

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460

A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Youngkin administration has released the 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for all Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools. The guidelines address the treatment of transgender students, and are intended to replace the established 2021 Model Policies. One point...
VIRGINIA STATE
bcvoice.org

New Hot Dog Stand Opens in Bridgewater

Bridgewater, Va.- The community welcomed Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in town earlier this year as it opened the doors at its new location on North Main Street.s. On May 17 of this year, Sam’s Hot Dog Stand added a new location in Bridgewater, but it wasn’t originally planned to plant its roots here.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
NBC 29 News

No threat found at E.C. Glass High School following suspicious phone call

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “For anyone that thinks that this is something they should or could do, we’re here to tell them that you shouldn’t and we will absolutely address you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law if you choose to do that,” said Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema at a news conference following a lockdown at E.C. Glass High School.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police identify victim of weekend homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some more information regarding a weekend homicide. On Monday, CPD announced that it is investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street NE to investigate a shots...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

