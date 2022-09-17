If you're an Iowa football fan, you know the name Nico Ragaini. As of late, it's been because the Hawkeye offense could desperately use his talent. The East Haven, Connecticut native has produced solid numbers each of the last three seasons in Iowa City. Between 2019 and 2021, Ragaini hauled in 90 receptions for 961 yards and scored four total touchdowns. Not gaudy stats, but he's a wide receiver who has been around the program and Spencer Petras for a long time. He's been missed to start 2022.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO