Pen City Current
HTC girls win tourney without dropping a set
FORT MADISON - The Holy Trinity Catholic girls swept through three matches Monday night to claim the title at the HTC Invitational at Shottenkirk Gym. The girls knocked off Fort Madison 21-5, 21-10, Keokuk 21-18, 21-12, and then dispatched Danville 21-17, 21-2 to take their bracket before rolling through Burlington 21-8, 21-9 in the championship match.
Pen City Current
Baxter could be new home for Hounds
FORT MADISON - A plan to move FMHS softball and baseball to the Baxter Sports Complex was unveiled Monday night at the Fort Madison School Board meeting. Fort Madison High School Activities Director Jeff Lamb said he has been in conversations with sports complex director Jeff Woodside about what it would take to move the two programs out to the city's west side.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ottumwaradio.com
Gold Medalist Named Grand Marshal of Ottumwa Oktoberfest Parade
A gold medalist in the Special Olympics has been selected to be the Grand Marshal in the 2022 Ottumwa Oktoberfest Parade. Collins Clingman, a 2013 graduate of Ottumwa High School, competed in the USA GAMES, a division of the National Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida in June. Clingman won gold in the 100-meter walk. He also took the bronze in the 50-meter run and finished fourth in the javelin. Collins is the son of Jim and Judy Clingman of Ottumwa.
KCCI.com
Hawkeye fan gets tickets to Saturday’s game thanks to Spencer Petras
IOWA CITY, Iowa — One Hawkeye fan got to attend Saturday's game thank to quarterback Spencer Petras. Jasemine Bybee is a huge Hawkeye fan who posted a tweet about wanting to go to a home game in January. That's when Petras reached out to her, saying he'd get her...
You’ve Been Pronouncing This Hawkeye Football Star’s Name Wrong
If you're an Iowa football fan, you know the name Nico Ragaini. As of late, it's been because the Hawkeye offense could desperately use his talent. The East Haven, Connecticut native has produced solid numbers each of the last three seasons in Iowa City. Between 2019 and 2021, Ragaini hauled in 90 receptions for 961 yards and scored four total touchdowns. Not gaudy stats, but he's a wide receiver who has been around the program and Spencer Petras for a long time. He's been missed to start 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay
Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary - Michael A. Bollin, 73, Keokuk
A private family burial will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Nauvoo, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 6 to 8 pm at the Riverfront Landing in Montrose, Iowa. Michael Anthony Bollin, 73, of...
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Debra J. Miller, 64, Keokuk
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk with Sim Tolbert officiating. Private family burial will be held at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the family meeting with friends from 5...
Here’s How Much Money Nevada Would’ve Lost If Iowa Had To Cancel The Game Due To Weather
Watching the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nevada Wolf Pack left me with a lot of downtime - after three weather delays led to the game that started Saturday night to end in the early hours of Sunday morning. Doing some research, I found a very interesting detail about University...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, September 20, 2022
09/15/22 – 11:52 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Kristen Leelynn Grelk, 26, of Fort Madison, in the 800 block of Avenue G, on 2 warrants for probation violation. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/15/22 – 5:22 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report...
Pen City Current
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – James Franklin May, Jr., 75, Niota
James Franklin May, Jr., 75, of Niota, Illinois, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Klein Center in West Burlington, Iowa. Jim was born August 12, 1947 in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of James F. and Frances (Hardest) May Sr. He married Diana Lyn Nixon. They later divorced. On March 21, 1992 he married Vicki Tanner in Pontoosuc, Illinois.
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident
DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Reviews an Eastern Iowa Pizza Joint
If you've heard anything about the Casey's Pizza and Dave Portnoy debacle of 2017, you may cringe learning that he's tried another Iowa-based pizza joint -- let alone one in eastern Iowa. For those unaware, this is what 'Stool Presidente' said when he stepped outside his cheese pizza box and...
The Best Hidden Gem in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Whether you're a native Iowan, a transplant, or even someone passing through to see family, or on business... well, welcome! And, I have a place you HAVE to check out. There's a chance you haven't even heard of this Iowa hidden gem. This unique Iowa treasure is located in Gladbrook...
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
KCRG.com
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close. The list includes the company’s Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa. Last month, the company announced...
Pen City Current
County mulls ambulance funding options
LEE COUNTY - A Lee County Supervisor believes the closing of the Blessing Hospital in Keokuk could cost the county a million dollars. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the closure of the hospital and its Emergency Room services will create immediate pressure on the county ambulance operations. "Right now looking at...
