WSVN-TV
Miami MacArthur on lockdown as police investigate possible shooting nearby
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami MacArthur Educational Center is on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a nearby shooting. Police can be seen surrounding the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue, Tuesday morning. A ShotSpotter alert was sent out to law enforcement officers before they responded to...
Click10.com
Crook captured on camera using rock to break into Fort Lauderdale fish market
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Broward County business after hours. He used a rock to smash through a window of the Sea Salt Fish Market in Fort Lauderdale on Monday at approximately 3 a.m. Surveillance video then captured the man, who...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Pompano Beach
A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Pompano Beach early Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of East Atlantic Avenue. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose identity wasn't...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale condo residents fed up with management over lack of security amid crime increase
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Residents of an upscale high-rise in Fort Lauderdale say they are fed up with the uptick in crime inside their building. Those people are on edge, with some even telling Local 10 News wanting to break their lease. The increase in crime has happened at...
NBC Miami
Authorities Investigating Shooting on I-95 in Miami-Dade
Authorities are investigating after someone in an SUV opened fire on another driver on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a woman was behind the wheel of a BMW sedan heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence Clears Scene Near Middle School in Miami Springs
A large presence of police, including SWAT units, was outside of a home near a middle school in Miami Springs early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area near the 300 block of East Drive just after midnight after reports that a wanted person, possibly a homicide suspect, was in the area according to sources.
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After Standoff With Police at Miami Springs Home
A large presence of police, including SWAT units, was outside of a home near a middle school in Miami Springs early Wednesday morning where a person was later taken into custody. Officers from Opa-locka and Miami Springs responded to the area near the 300 block of East Drive just before...
Click10.com
Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
2 detained after bomb threat aboard Florida plane; no explosives found
2 detained after bomb threat aboard Florida plane; no explosives found
Click10.com
Charge upgraded for suspect after victim dies following attack at psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A South Florida man is now facing a murder charge after authorities say he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. Sept. 13 at South Florida State Hospital regarding a patient who was possibly experiencing cardiac arrest and who had injuries to his head.
Click10.com
Police: Suspect arrested after shots fired at Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck
LAUDERHILL,Fla. – Detectives have arrested a man who they said fired shots at a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck last week. The shooting occurred as three medics and rescue workers were traveling westbound in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street. According to the suspect’s arrest warrant, the shooting damaged...
WSVN-TV
Woman kicked off plane after defending men who reported bomb threat at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight passenger who was on board the same flight where two men had reported a bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has come forward. On Saturday, the passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to 7News and...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Lauderhill Home
One man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in the driveway of a Lauderhill home. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest 8th Place. Officers said two men were sitting in the driveway when a car stopped in front of the home.
Sovereign citizen threatens to put lean on arresting officers homes
A man claiming to be a Sovereign American national was arrested after threatening to place a lien on deputies homes while being arrested.
A Delray Beach man lied about being an HOA president during a city meeting, police say. He’s now been arrested.
A man says he’s an HOA president at a public meeting, talks about everyone being “in favor” of a controversial plan for an apartment building — then winds up in jail because police say he wasn’t who he claimed to be. Neil Carson, of Delray Beach, had identified himself on Aug. 9 as the homeowners association president for Andover, a gated residential community less than a mile from a proposed ...
Click10.com
Broward mother pleads for help to find son’s killer, announces lawsuit against store
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a man shot and killed at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store in March shared a plea for help finding the suspect and announced a lawsuit against the store where the murder took place. Fort Lauderdale resident Steven Black, 34, was gunned down...
WSVN-TV
Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
Click10.com
Man accused of leaving dead animals on Parkland memorial makes first court appearance
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Covered in face tattoos, 29-year-old Robert Mondragon appeared in Broward County court for the first time Monday, a little more than two weeks after deputies arrested him after they say he placed dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting.
Click10.com
Sunrise community wants police to find, arrest man caught on camera stealing their mail
SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County. Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over. “Our officers are on the lookout for...
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines Driver, 80, Accused of Hitting Three Motorcycles and Fleeing Police
An 80-year-old Pembroke Pines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcycle with his SUV is facing a new charge for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop. Stephen Allen Borish was pulled over in November 2020 when a Pembroke Pines police officer checked the license plate on a Hyundai Santa Fe and discovered there was an outstanding arrest warrant for Borish, who was the registered owner of the SUV.
