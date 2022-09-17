ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Miami MacArthur on lockdown as police investigate possible shooting nearby

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami MacArthur Educational Center is on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a nearby shooting. Police can be seen surrounding the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue, Tuesday morning. A ShotSpotter alert was sent out to law enforcement officers before they responded to...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Pompano Beach

A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Pompano Beach early Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of East Atlantic Avenue. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose identity wasn't...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Investigating Shooting on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating after someone in an SUV opened fire on another driver on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a woman was behind the wheel of a BMW sedan heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence Clears Scene Near Middle School in Miami Springs

A large presence of police, including SWAT units, was outside of a home near a middle school in Miami Springs early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area near the 300 block of East Drive just after midnight after reports that a wanted person, possibly a homicide suspect, was in the area according to sources.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Charge upgraded for suspect after victim dies following attack at psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A South Florida man is now facing a murder charge after authorities say he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. Sept. 13 at South Florida State Hospital regarding a patient who was possibly experiencing cardiac arrest and who had injuries to his head.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Lauderhill Home

One man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in the driveway of a Lauderhill home. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest 8th Place. Officers said two men were sitting in the driveway when a car stopped in front of the home.
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A Delray Beach man lied about being an HOA president during a city meeting, police say. He’s now been arrested.

A man says he’s an HOA president at a public meeting, talks about everyone being “in favor” of a controversial plan for an apartment building — then winds up in jail because police say he wasn’t who he claimed to be. Neil Carson, of Delray Beach, had identified himself on Aug. 9 as the homeowners association president for Andover, a gated residential community less than a mile from a proposed ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Pembroke Pines Driver, 80, Accused of Hitting Three Motorcycles and Fleeing Police

An 80-year-old Pembroke Pines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcycle with his SUV is facing a new charge for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop. Stephen Allen Borish was pulled over in November 2020 when a Pembroke Pines police officer checked the license plate on a Hyundai Santa Fe and discovered there was an outstanding arrest warrant for Borish, who was the registered owner of the SUV.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

