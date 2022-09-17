Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Logan volleyball sweeps Sparta
The Logan volleyball team defeated Sparta on Tuesday night in straight sets. Jazzy Davis led the way for the Rangers with 10 kills on the night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Holmen volley keeps rolling with 3-set sweep over Onalaska
Holmen’s Izzy Jahr had six kills on the night as the Vikings improved to 6-1 in conference play with a three-set sweep over Onalaska. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Kole Keppel wins latest Play of the Week
The Aquinas Blugolds have started the high school football season with a 5-0 record, thanks in part to an 81-yard pick six last Friday night from the Blugolds’ Kole Keppel, as Aquinas kept rolling with a win over Black River Falls. Thanks to everyone who voted!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
news8000.com
Central boys soccer stay undefeated in MVC play with 4-0 win over West Salem
La Crosse Central boys soccer hosted West Salem in a battle of MVC foes. La Crosse Central got the win 4-0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Holmen boys soccer hands Onalaska their first MVC loss of the season
Holmen boys soccer hosted Onalaska in a battle of the top MVC teams. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Roy William Bantley
Roy W. Bantley Jr., 89, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18 surrounded by his family at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on March 22, 1933 in La Crosse to Roy W. and Harriet (Isenman) Bantley Sr. Roy graduated from Central High School and served with the US Army. He married Carol Ringhardt in 1958. Roy had worked for the Department of Transportation for many years, retiring in 1996. After retirement he worked at Quillin’s and Festival and volunteered at the Good Steward Resale Store. Roy was a very active member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska. He enjoyed reading, going to the YMCA, playing racquetball, and walking his daughter’s dog Bear every day.
news8000.com
Audrey Caroline Harnisch
Audrey C. Harnisch, 80, of Osseo, WI, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022, at Milestone Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI, while surrounded by her beloved family. Audrey was born on May 17, 1942, to Clarence and Anna Marie (Mary) Swaim at home on the family farm in Pleasantville, WI. Audrey loved growing up on the farm. She fondly recalled milking cows by hand, dressing up litters of kittens, fishing in the creek and cooking for the threshing crews.
news8000.com
Battle begins for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ competition
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The battle begins for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’. Last week, the competition announced over 100 nominees. Products include everything from delicious foods like frozen pizzas to complex technology like a power generator. La Crosse has a couple nominees, including Spotted Cow labels.
news8000.com
Richard Lee Staszewski
Richard Lee Staszewski, 76, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on June 5, 1946 in Waukesha, WI to Ervin and Elaine (Lueders) Staszewski. Rick graduated from Trempealeau High School. He then served in the U.S. Army. He returned to Wisconsin and started working at Trane Co. in computer services. He graduated from UW-L with a Bachelor of Science. He then worked for La Crosse County in computer services before retiring. Rick was a Harley – Davidson enthusiast. He also had an interest in photography. He loved spending time in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
WEAU-TV 13
Flags in Eau Claire County to fly at half-staff on Tuesday for Sheriff Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. and Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff at government-maintained buildings in Eau Claire County on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in honor of Sheriff Ron Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13. According to a release from Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized...
WEAU-TV 13
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
wizmnews.com
UW-L’s Chergosky on FBI raid of MyPillow guy at Mankato Hardee’s
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D., in studio Friday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent some time talking about the FBI “raid” of the...
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #1
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The hunt is officially underway this morning!. It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;. Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.”. Clues will be released each morning until the medallion is found. Happy hunting!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
WEAU-TV 13
Funeral for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer held Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Family, friends and law enforcement will get to say goodbye to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer at Cramer’s funeral in Eau Claire on Tuesday. The funeral for Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
news8000.com
Janis Mae Deml
Janis Mae Deml, 92, of Onalaska, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Onalaska Care Center. Janis was born in La Crosse on May 25, 1930, to Edwin and Christine (Hess) Erickson. She attended La Crosse schools and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. On February 14, 1948, she married Richard “Dick” Deml at Holy Trinity parish in La Crosse. Janis worked as a designer for several floral shops including La Crosse Floral.
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22 a.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash with injury on 300th Avenue at 620th Street Bay City, Wis. in Hartland Township.
WEAU-TV 13
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Logan High School’s homecoming was canceled Saturday hours before it was supposed to take place due to a threat. In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, said the the school received the threat Friday night. He called it “unsubstantiated,” but decided to cancel the dance to be safe.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
news8000.com
James “Jim” Hansen
James “Jim” Richard Hansen, age 83 of Winona, was called to his eternal home on September 14, 2022. Jim was born on June 21, 1939 in rural Morton, MN to James and Vera (Witti) Hansen. He was united in marriage to Beverly Jones on September 3, 1961 and together they were blessed with 3 children. Jim attended South Dakota State University and Mankato State University before he and the family made their home in Winona, MN. He spent 26 years employed at Watkins and later Hiawatha Valley Mental Health before retiring.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire homicide victim identified
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Eau Claire Police Department has released the name of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona was killed near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues early Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of...
