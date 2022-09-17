Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit holds Florida State in high regard after week 3
The Seminoles and Johnny Wilson popped up on Herbstreit's radar after a thrilling performance on Friday night.
FSU in the national stats, Week 3
How does Florida State stack up to other teams across the country in key statistical categories? Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand on offense and defense after a 35-31 win over Louisville. Offense. Yards per play 7.04 21st - Yards per play 7.01 20th. Points per game 35.3...
Post-Searchlight
Walker Elrod Sets New PR in Tallahassee
Grace Christian Academy freshman Walker Elrod continues to sharpen his talents and represent the Bainbridge community as he competed in the Thomas University Race in Tallahassee, FL. Elrod set a GCA and a PR as he finished with a time of 17:15, earning him a top three finish overall. In...
Early on-field success could help Florida State have an impressive week on the recruiting trail
Things couldn't be going much better for Mike Norvell and Florida State on the football field this season. They handled their week zero opponent Duquesne easily. They then traveled to New Orleans and beat a talented LSU team before coming away with a road win against the Louisville Cardinals this past Friday.
wtxl.com
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 4, Georgia Week 5
(WTXL) — Three schools, three play of the week nominees from high school football athletes in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia. This week's nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week are Godby High School's Zhilyn Martin, Brooks County High School's Jamal Sanders and North Florida Christian School's Leon Washington.
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
southgatv.com
Beyond the Whistle-Episode 4- Lee county / Colquitt County
Albany, Ga- In week four, one of the biggest games of the season was voted upon as game of the week. The Lee County Trojans and the Colquitt County Packers are both powerful teams with a variety of talent across the board. To get ready for the big game, I...
Post-Searchlight
Flint River Fair returns to Bainbridge in October
Next month will see the return of the Flint River Fair, a yearly staple that has been missing since 2019. Chamber of Commerce president Lauren Minor sat down with the Post-Searchlight to give people a preview of what to expect. The festivities will begin on Tuesday, October 4, from 5:00-10:00...
WALB 10
First Alert Weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Easterly flow will promote the dry weather to stick around for the rest of the weekend, so expect minimal rain chances for the rest of the night into Sunday. Mostly clear skies for tonight with lows in the middle the to upper 60s. Sunny weather will stick around for most of the day, but there will be a slight opportunity for rain mainly east of I-75 as the east coast sea breeze pushes eastward. Rain chances for areas to the east will be around a 20% to 40% chance for rain, but areas west of I-75 will virtually have a 0% chance for Sunday. However, no matter where you are temperatures will be seasonal tomorrow with those in the highs getting into the upper 80s And maybe some low 90s.
wtvy.com
Proud to be a Farmer: Southwest Georgia Academy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Agribusiness is the number one industry in Georgia; having a $74 billion economic impact each year. Southwest Georgia Academy in Damascus recognized how important agriculture is to the peach state and, with a new program, hopes to foster young farmers to continue the trade. Assistant headmaster...
WCTV
Marianna traffic stop leads to drug arrest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it arrested two men after an officer conducted a traffic stop for their failure to stop at a stop sign. The press release states that once the officer made contact with the driver, he immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The officer then asked the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle for a probable cause search.
'Fly and Funny!' headed to Albany Municipal Auditorium
ALBANY — Mack Tyme Entertainment will bring “Fly and Funny,” a celebrity comedy concert starring “Special K” from the Rickey Smiley morning show, along with Internet sensation E-Realist to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Oct. 14. Also on the bill are the OG’s of Comedy:...
WCTV
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex. Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.
WCTV
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
Pensacola woman plans to pay off her mother’s home after winning $1 million scratch-off at Winn-Dixie
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman claimed a $1 million lotto prize from a ticket she bought at a Winn-Dixie in Pensacola. Tenesia Hollins, 41, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
One person dies in motorcycle accident in Gadsden County
One person died in a motorcycle accident on interstate 10 in Gadsden County Thursday night.
WCJB
Quincy traffic update
Teen accused of trying to bring loaded gun into football game in Bay Minette. Alabama Supreme Court says escaping from work release is a felony. Mat-Su Convention and Visitor’s Bureau awarded $6.7M grant to build new visitor’s center. Updated: 7 minutes ago. After a recession and pandemic paused...
wdhn.com
Man killed after being struck on Ross Clark Circle shortly after crashing motorcycle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Late Monday night, a man was struck by a vehicle at an intersection of Ross Clark Circle. The victim has been identified as Blade Corley, 18, of Cottonwood. Just minutes before the deadly impact, Corley had crashed his motorcycle leaving him with only moderate injuries.
wfxl.com
Pilot makes emergency landing in Decatur County, escaped unharmed
A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Decatur County. In a post on Facebook, officials with Decatur County Fire and Rescue say a plane had to make an emergency landing near the Decatur County Airport Thursday. Officials say the plane suffered an engine failure between Tallahassee and Bainbridge. The pilot indicated he was going to attempt a landing at the Decatur County Airport, however, he wasn't able to make it that far, instead landing in a field about two miles east of the runway at the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road and Hunt Road.
