Bainbridge, GA

247Sports

FSU in the national stats, Week 3

How does Florida State stack up to other teams across the country in key statistical categories? Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand on offense and defense after a 35-31 win over Louisville. Offense. Yards per play 7.04 21st - Yards per play 7.01 20th. Points per game 35.3...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Walker Elrod Sets New PR in Tallahassee

Grace Christian Academy freshman Walker Elrod continues to sharpen his talents and represent the Bainbridge community as he competed in the Thomas University Race in Tallahassee, FL. Elrod set a GCA and a PR as he finished with a time of 17:15, earning him a top three finish overall. In...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wtxl.com

ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 4, Georgia Week 5

(WTXL) — Three schools, three play of the week nominees from high school football athletes in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia. This week's nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week are Godby High School's Zhilyn Martin, Brooks County High School's Jamal Sanders and North Florida Christian School's Leon Washington.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County

State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Beyond the Whistle-Episode 4- Lee county / Colquitt County

Albany, Ga- In week four, one of the biggest games of the season was voted upon as game of the week. The Lee County Trojans and the Colquitt County Packers are both powerful teams with a variety of talent across the board. To get ready for the big game, I...
LEE COUNTY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Flint River Fair returns to Bainbridge in October

Next month will see the return of the Flint River Fair, a yearly staple that has been missing since 2019. Chamber of Commerce president Lauren Minor sat down with the Post-Searchlight to give people a preview of what to expect. The festivities will begin on Tuesday, October 4, from 5:00-10:00...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Easterly flow will promote the dry weather to stick around for the rest of the weekend, so expect minimal rain chances for the rest of the night into Sunday. Mostly clear skies for tonight with lows in the middle the to upper 60s. Sunny weather will stick around for most of the day, but there will be a slight opportunity for rain mainly east of I-75 as the east coast sea breeze pushes eastward. Rain chances for areas to the east will be around a 20% to 40% chance for rain, but areas west of I-75 will virtually have a 0% chance for Sunday. However, no matter where you are temperatures will be seasonal tomorrow with those in the highs getting into the upper 80s And maybe some low 90s.
ALBANY, GA
wtvy.com

Proud to be a Farmer: Southwest Georgia Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Agribusiness is the number one industry in Georgia; having a $74 billion economic impact each year. Southwest Georgia Academy in Damascus recognized how important agriculture is to the peach state and, with a new program, hopes to foster young farmers to continue the trade. Assistant headmaster...
DAMASCUS, GA
WCTV

Marianna traffic stop leads to drug arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it arrested two men after an officer conducted a traffic stop for their failure to stop at a stop sign. The press release states that once the officer made contact with the driver, he immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The officer then asked the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle for a probable cause search.
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex. Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Quincy traffic update

QUINCY, FL
wfxl.com

Pilot makes emergency landing in Decatur County, escaped unharmed

A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Decatur County. In a post on Facebook, officials with Decatur County Fire and Rescue say a plane had to make an emergency landing near the Decatur County Airport Thursday. Officials say the plane suffered an engine failure between Tallahassee and Bainbridge. The pilot indicated he was going to attempt a landing at the Decatur County Airport, however, he wasn't able to make it that far, instead landing in a field about two miles east of the runway at the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road and Hunt Road.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA

