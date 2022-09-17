ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Motorcyclist killed after head-on accident in Madera County

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2be2iU_0hz3d6k300

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A motorcycle driver is deceased after a head-on collision with a vehicle in Madera on Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

According to officers, at about 7:15 p.m., they received a call about a head-on crash on Road 12 near Avenue 33 1/2 in Madera County. Upon their arrival, they discovered a gray Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on Avenue 12 and a Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on Avenue 12.

The CHP says the sedan was trying to pass traffic and enter the opposite lane. Unknown to the driver of the vehicle, a motorcycle was approaching from the eastbound lane. When the driver noticed the motorcycle, both the motorcyclist and driver swerved to the left onto the south shoulder of Avenue 12.

Simultaneously, according to officers, the motorcycle driver, swerved to the right onto the southbound shoulder attempting to avoid the car; resulting in both the motorcycle and the car meeting head-on with each other.

Officers say the motorcycle driver was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. There were four occupants in the car, two adults and two juveniles. They all appeared to have been wearing their seatbelts. Their injuries ranged from minor to major non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local area hospitals.

CHP says the crash is under investigation, but that it does not seem that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Three Killed in Crash Involving Flatbed Truck in Fresno County

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, three parties were killed in a crash involving a flatbed truck in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported. The two-vehicle accident took place on Floral Avenue and Cedar Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m., officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash in Fresno County That...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision on M Street [Merced County, CA]

Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident on 25th Street. The accident happened at about 4:00 p.m. in the area along M Street and 25th Street. According to the reports, the motorcycles was riding down the road when he was fatally struck by a van. The impact of the collision left him with critical injuries.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Madera County, CA
Accidents
Madera County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Madera County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

CHP crackdown on ‘side shows’ in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Madera are cracking down on side shows, this comes after a handful of arrests over the weekend with hundreds of cars involved. California Highway Patrol says the cars block off the road and perform stunts, that it’s only getting more dangerous and it’s happening all across Madera. “Anywhere from […]
MADERA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Chp
YourCentralValley.com

3 crashes kill 5 people over the weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three deadly crashes over the weekend claimed the lives of five people. Four of those killed were killed by drivers suspected of being impaired or drunk while behind the wheel. A suspect of one DUI crash still recovering at CRMC and once recovered, will transfer to county jail. Meanwhile, in the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Driver in deadly crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who is accused of killing one person in a suspected DUI crash over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 27-year-old Antonio Orosco was arrested following a deadly crash near Highway 180 and Shasta Avenue on Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m., officers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 die in crash near Los Gatos Creek in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died Sunday in a crash involving a Polaris RZR in Los Gatos Creek in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Around 6:19 p.m. CHP says they were notified of a single-vehicle collision on private property, East of Monterey Avenue and North of Cambridge Avenue.  CHP investigators say […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
KMJ

Body Pulled From Canal In West Fresno County

MENDOTA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man’s body was discovered in a canal Tuesday morning near Mendota by a person out for a walk. The Mendota Police Department got a report around 9:15 a.m. about a lifeless person in the water at Bass Ave. and Helm Canal Rd., north of Mendota Pool Park.
MENDOTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

20-year-old Mendota woman dies in crash, CHP says

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the suspicion of drug impairment after crashing head-on with a vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers.  CHP officers say around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a crash on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue.  […]
MENDOTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

14 DUI arrests in Fresno during enforcement operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Fresno Police Department will be holding another […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fake gun, police chase, minor arrested, officers say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A minor is in police custody after he led police on a car chase through Fresno and Clovis on Tuesday, according to officials. Officers say they had located a stolen vehicle just before 4:45 p.m. at Peach and Shaw, with a driver and three passengers inside. Police say they followed the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP at scene of a triple fatal on Floral and Cedar

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A car collision left three occupants of a vehicle dead on Sunday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a two-vehicle car collision on Cedar and Floral just before 1:47 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say that a Ford flatbed truck was traveling southbound on Cedar while an SUV […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy