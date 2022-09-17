Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Former Husker Jordan Larson to serve as volunteer assistant at Midland University
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A legendary Husker is coaching in Nebraska, but not at her alma mater. Jordan Larson, a Nebraska native and a three-time Olympian, has joined Midland University’s volleyball coaching staff. She will join head coach Paul Giesselmann as a volunteer assistant this fall. Larson had...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school volleyball highlights and scores, Sept. 20
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Lutheran stayed undefeated on senior night, defeating Archbishop Bergan 25-22, 25-14 and Bishop Neumann Neumann 25-21, 25-14 on Tuesday. Here are the other highlights from around the area:. Lincoln Southeast hosted a Class A in-city matchup against Lincoln Southwest. The Silverhawks swept the Knights,...
klkntv.com
‘We control our own destiny’: Mickey Joseph works on fundamentals during bye week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interim head coach Mickey Joseph knows how much the Huskers need a bye week. Since Sept. 11, the team has dealt with the firings of head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, plus a 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. At a Tuesday...
klkntv.com
Husker volleyball earns win on the road against Kentucky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers volleyball team earned their 8th win of the season after sweeping the University of Kentucky on Sunday. The team battled through a close 1st set, earning the victory 27-25 to start the match on the right foot. Set number two was also close...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Four-star recruit Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid a slew of coaching changes, Nebraska lost a four-star defensive rusher recruit Sunday night. Cameron Lenhardt announced his decommitment from the program on Twitter. He thanked “Coach Chin,” referring to Erik Chinander, who was fired as defensive coordinator on Sunday. He is...
klkntv.com
Kickoff time set for Nebraska’s homecoming matchup against Indiana
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After a much-needed bye week, the Huskers will return to Memorial Stadium to face the Hoosiers on Oct. 1. Nebraska’s homecoming game will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network. The Huskers have not faced the Hoosiers since...
klkntv.com
‘I didn’t see us getting better’: Mickey Joseph talks firing of Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Interim Huskers head coach Mickey Joseph didn’t mince his words on Tuesday when speaking about the firing of defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander was fired Sunday after a 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma, which marked the third loss for Nebraska this season. “Chinander...
klkntv.com
UNK admissions team will travel Nebraska to reach prospective students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting three events next month to connect with high school students across the state. For three Sundays in October, UNK representatives will be in different regions of the state to answer questions from students and discuss what an education at UNK has to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Cooler air on the way!
It was hot today! For September 20, 2022, we have four new record highs across parts of Nebraska…so far. We’ll update this when numbers are finalized, but for now, here are the records:. Lincoln: 103 (old record: 96 in 2018) Omaha: 100 (old record: 95 in 2018) Beatrice:...
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
klkntv.com
Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
klkntv.com
Significantly cooler starting Wednesday
With a cold front passage on Tuesday night, a much different pattern will arrive for Wednesday. This cold front will bring cooler temperatures, more cloud cover, and some rain chances too. Cloud cover will increase early Wednesday, with skies turning cloudy by afternoon. High temperatures will be a far cry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
klkntv.com
Two Seward County kids come across live hand grenade on river bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two kids were walking along a riverbank Sunday when they came across something you typically don’t see every day. Those kids found a hand grenade, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a part of the Big...
klkntv.com
Authorities say Lincoln man led them through bean field during Seward County chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man led authorities through the woods and a bean field during a pursuit Monday afternoon, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 2:30 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle commit “multiple” traffic violations while heading west on Highway 6 near 168th Road, just north of Pleasant Dale.
klkntv.com
Troop 54 in Lincoln spent the day cleaning up the creek at Rickman’s Run at Holmes Lake Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Despite the heat, troop members with the girls and boys Troop 54 in Lincoln came together for a good cause. With large trash bags in hand and gloves on, troop members were ready to clean up a heavily visited area in Lincoln. The troop adopted the creek...
klkntv.com
Nebraska pardons board could commute sentence of Earnest Jackson after 22 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man accused of murder could have his sentence commuted by the Nebraska Board of Pardons. Earnest Jackson has served 22 years in Nebraska state prison following the murder of an Omaha man in 1999. Jackson was 17 at the time. Since then, another man...
klkntv.com
Hot for one more day
The heat and humidity is going to be around for one more day and that one more day is going to be VERY hot. So hot that Lincoln may set a new record high. Cooler air is on the way, though. Much, much cooler air will be here by the middle of the week with a refreshing fall feel in the air.
klkntv.com
Part of 70th Street in Lincoln will be fully closed until end of month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A busy Lincoln street will now be closed off until the end of the month due to pavement damage. City officials say crews were working to replace a fire sprinkler line at the Clock Tower Shopping Center at 70th and A Streets when they noticed something wrong.
klkntv.com
Record-breaking heat on Tuesday; Relief soon to arrive
After a very hot Monday, we will continue the streak of hot temperatures into Tuesday. We’re forecasting a high near 101° in Lincoln. It’s going to be an uncomfortable day all-around, with humidity to go along with the heat. The vast majority of the day features mostly sunny skies.
Comments / 0