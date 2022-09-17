Read full article on original website
Wallethub study says Indiana is not a happy state
Indiana is not a very happy state, according to a new study from Wallethub. In the study “2022’s Happiest States in America,” Wallethub ranked Indiana 37 out of 50 states. They looked at factors ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Indiana top ten state for road rage
A recent survey from Forbes Advisor ranked the worst and best states for road rage and Indiana is in the Top 10. Utah is number one, as the worst state for road rage, with more than 50% of drivers reporting rage from another driver. Indiana placed 8th. Folks in Indiana’s...
INFB Women’s Leadership Committee in DC Advocating for Indiana Farmers
As lawmakers are considering budgets and policies for next year’s federal farm bill, a group of women from Indiana Farm Bureau are in Washington this week to advocate and inspire action on behalf of Indiana’s farmers. “If we’re not at the table, then we’re on the table,” says...
Ideal Weather Last Week Pushed Indiana Corn and Soybeans Closer to Maturity
Harvest is underway in Indiana, though it has been minimal at this point. According to USDA NASS State Statistician Nathanial Warenski, ideal weather conditions last week aided dry down in corn and soybean fields, though the maturation of both crops still lagged behind their respective five-year averages. Indiana corn is...
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
Good Early yields coming in from West-Central Indiana
Harvest is kicking in across the west-central part of Indiana with a lot of group 2 soybeans being cut. Shad Schenck a dealer for Specialty Hybrids believes just about everyone will be in the field next week, certainly by the end of the week. He tells HAT the soybean crop should be the best story in that part of the state.
New Indiana abortion law
The merits of the state’s new abortion law were argued before special Judge Kelsey Hanlon, Monday afternoon, in a Monroe County courtroom. Planned Parenthood and other organizations are asking Hanlon to stop enforcement of the new law that bans most abortions, except in cases of inset or rape, or if the mother’s life is in danger, or if the child would have a fatal defect.
Power bills across northern Indiana could be going up
Power bills for folks across northern Indiana could be going-up. NIPSCO is asking state regulators to approve a 16.5 percent electric rate increase. The company says it needs to raise rates to upgrade and modernize its electric grid. The request comes after state regulators okayed NIPSCO’s 10 percent natural gas...
OWI leads to patrol car getting hit by another intoxicated driver in Michigan
A trooper with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post was hit while he was in his patrol car early Monday morning.
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
abc12.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
Ruoff Home Mortgage cuts workforce
Ruoff Home Mortgage has cut nearly five-percent of it’s workforce. The company says the move is the result of rising interest rates for mortgages caused by inflation, as well as a decreased demand . The company did not say exactly how many employees were let go. They employ more...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Indiana Farm Expo Adds Career Fair on Final Event Day in December
Whatever the sector and whatever the geography, qualified employees are in demand and hard to find. For Indiana agriculture, that is a problem. So, the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo has partnered with the Indiana State department of Agriculture (ISDA) to host an agricultural career fair as part of the annual Expo in December.
Stevensville man arrested for cocaine in Indiana
The Indiana State Police report that 42 year-old Jamie Dines of Stevensville was arrested on charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Troopers say they seized 27 grams of cocaine from Dines during a bust in Porter County that was part of a criminal patrol blitz that involved State Police units in six states.
