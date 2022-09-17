Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. With Syracuse looking to put away the second set and tie Boston College, the ball made its way toward sophomore setter Riley Hoffman, who stood directly in front of the net and faced the left side of the court. But instead of passing it that way, she tipped it over her head without even looking at her target, Bre Walp, who was positioned on the far right corner of the net and took advantage of the perfectly placed pass by spiking it for the kill. Syracuse took a 23-13 lead in the set and closed the set out two plays later on an attack error from BC.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO