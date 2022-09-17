Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Riley Hoffman shines in Syracuse’s win against Boston College
With Syracuse looking to put away the second set and tie Boston College, the ball made its way toward sophomore setter Riley Hoffman, who stood directly in front of the net and faced the left side of the court. But instead of passing it that way, she tipped it over her head without even looking at her target, Bre Walp, who was positioned on the far right corner of the net and took advantage of the perfectly placed pass by spiking it for the kill. Syracuse took a 23-13 lead in the set and closed the set out two plays later on an attack error from BC.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s tight end room guides balanced offense to improvement
Down by five in the fourth quarter against Purdue, Sean Tucker failed to convert on a 3rd-and-1 handoff. At the Boilermakers' 46-yard line, the Orange were out of field-goal range and decided to go for it.
Daily Orange
Beat writers predict SU to advance to 4-0 with win over Virginia
A blowout win, physical stops against a top Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback and a last-second heroic stunner — Syracuse's first three games, all wins, have had it all. In its second game of a four-game homestand, the Orange welcome Virginia, the former home of Robert Anae and Jason Beck, as they try to improve to 4-0. There's plenty of familiarity between the squads — head coach Dino Babers even said first-year head coach Tony Elliott has met many of SU's players.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about SU’s 2nd conference opponent Virginia
Syracuse hasn't beaten Virginia since 1977. Despite both teams being a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 2013, the two programs have faced just five total times. 2022's matchup proves some sort of familiarity, though. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came to Syracuse this offseason following a lengthy stint with Virginia that made quarterback Brennan Armstrong a top passer in the conference.
Daily Orange
Levonte Johnson and Russell Shealy named ACC Players of the Week
No. 3 Syracuse swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week awards this week. Levonte Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Week and Russell Shealy was named Defensive Player of the Week. This is the first time Syracuse has taken both ACC awards, and Syracuse's third player of the week award. Christian Curti won the season's first Defensive Player of the Week.
Daily Orange
Babers rules out Isaiah Jones for year, talks familiarity with Virginia
Head coach Dino Babers said he might have passed away three or four times from stress on the sidelines as he watched Syracuse and Purdue flip the scoreboard back-and-forth on Saturday. Following a rollercoaster 32-29 win over the Boilermakers, Babers took to the podium, complimenting a "well coached" Purdue team and noting the win came down to the kicking game, turnovers and penalties.
Daily Orange
‘Prototypical slot guy’ Devaughn Cooper finds final home at Syracuse
Juwan Tucker watched Narbonne (California) High School's receivers run rep after rep in practice. Cedric Byrd, Jamal Hicks and Vincent Heard, who all ended up at Power 5 schools, executed routes as they...
Daily Orange
Brothers Nathan and Sam Lawler reunite as teammates at Syracuse
Nathan and Sam Lawler don't like being too flashy when they run. "They both have that humble, quiet ferocity that is really emblematic of some classic distance runners," said Chris Compson, the pair's high school coach. "(They're) guys who refuse to show very much of any emotion and have the stoic approach to racing."
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York's transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Daily Orange
Syracuse Stage musical ‘How to Dance in Ohio’ breaks barriers with its debut
In 2017, composer Jacob Yandura was aimlessly scrolling on HBO, seeking a mindless television escape to relax and unwind before turning in for the night. That was when a documentary entitled "How To Dance In Ohio," caught his eye.
Daily Orange
SU’s cost of attendance is worth it for students
Paying $58,440 in tuition for Syracuse University seems like quite a lot of money, but the cost of attendance is ultimately worth the University’s amenities and priorities. The total billable cost of attendance to Syracuse University being $77,305 and tuition being $58,440 per year can really make us SU students wonder what we are paying for. The average tuition of private colleges in the United States is $39,723, nearly $20,000 less than at SU. I set out to find out exactly what we are paying for and now believe that what we are paying is worth it.
Daily Orange
Functional pottery, tea come to the Everson through ‘Curious Vessels’ exhibit
Artwork in most museums stays in a case, preventing visitors from touching it regardless of the artist’s original intention. But at the Curious Vessels exhibit, visitors can use cups that would usually only be on display to serve themselves tea. The exhibition, which will be in the Everson Museum...
Daily Orange
Members of Women in Leadership Initiative eager to build community, develop skills
Following the coronavirus pandemic, many women working at Syracuse University needed to re-establish connections with their female colleagues, said Uvrashi Bhattacharya, a staff member in Syracuse University's finance and administrative services office. To combat...
Daily Orange
Female Muslim students call for increased accommodations in SU pools
Syracuse University student Hawa Omar never learned how to swim. When Omar arrived at SU, she was excited to learn, but quickly discovered The Barnes Center at the Arch's pool is not accessible to Muslim women like herself.
Daily Orange
University Union needs to diversify the music genres it brings to students
This weekend, thousands of Syracuse University students were decked out in stylish outfits, crammed together in a hot mosh pit at Skytop arena. Why, you may ask? All because of the fall-favorite SU event, Juice Jam, an event hosted by University Union, a programming board run by students. For those who may not know, Juice Jam is not a low budget event. UU works hard to seek well-known artists to perform concerts for the music festival, making it a special treat for SU students.
Daily Orange
Students voice concerns over safety, SU’s expansion in town hall
Students voiced concerns over problems on Syracuse University's campus at a town hall meeting Tuesday night, including on-campus buses, SU's recent management of the COVID-19 pandemic, tuition and campus safety. The Student Association...
Daily Orange
La Casita celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Once Upon A Time’ exhibit
Tere Paniagua has always been invested in her community. As the Director of Cultural Engagement at La Casita Cultural Center, Paniagua said events and exhibitions, like the new “Once Upon a Time” exhibition, help the center become more present in that same community. “Everything that we do here...
Daily Orange
Puerto Rican, Dominican students share Hurricane Fiona’s impact on communities
Rocio Carrero recalls helping clean up during Hurricane Maria's aftermath when she was 17 years old. Five years later, she said living through Hurricane Fiona while being at SU has made her feel "useless."
