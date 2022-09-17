Review: SF Opera’s world premiere of John Adams’ ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ is driven by passion

Read full article on original website
Related
A Santa Cruz author explains why she’s revisiting her ’80s cult experience in her self-published novel
The Greenwoods of San Francisco are falling apart. Sister Wendy is a foul-mouthed addict desperate to score a fix. Joe is a traditional dad and respected doctor who isn’t dealing well since his wife’s death. He’s haunted by the Holocaust and remains disconnected from his faith. And...
Best Bets: AXIS Dance’s new works, a ‘ripple’ at Berkeley Rep and a piano prodigy livestream
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Anniversary party with a purpose: It’s the big three-oh for San Francisco-based New Century Chamber Orchestra, and music director Daniel...
sfstandard.com
Chef Martin Yan’s Recommendations for What to Eat and Where to Shop in Chinatown
Martin Yan said the secret to his trim physique is eating lots of vegetables and soup—but on a recent tour of San Francisco’s Chinatown, the famous chef pointed out many places to buy dim sum, barbecued pork and stir-fried ice cream. To be fair, he also had tips...
newfillmore.com
Unthinkable: No Dino at Fillmore and California
After a 34-year run of flipping pizzas, uncorking wine and telling stories on the northwest corner of Fillmore and California, Dino Stavrakikis is selling the longtime pizza palace known for decades as Dino’s — now renamed after his son as Santino’s Wine Bar — to the owner of Ace Wasabi Sushi in the Marina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco residents, tourists already seem sick of Dreamforce
A healthy chunk of people in San Francisco seem less than enamored by Dreamforce.
3 Bay Area restaurants make New York Times America's best restaurants list
The list, which spotlights 50 restaurants around the country, came out Monday.
‘Call me they’: SF Marathon nonbinary winner Cal Calamia reflects on their first poetry collection
They admit that the title can be misleading for the potential reader. Does this writer hold a negative view of San Francisco? Do the poems in this book read as complaints and focus on the typically noted cons about the “city by the bay” — some standouts being the housing market, the cost of living, potential earthquakes, the traffic and the occasionally unreliable public transportation?
Roosevelt Tamale Parlor, over 100 years old, closes its doors
Ten years into serving up plates of decadence and nostalgic indulgence, the owners of the century-old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor have decided they’ve had their fill. The old-school establishment’s co-owner, Aaron Presbrey, told Mission Local that business never quite bounced back from the pandemic, and the landlord couldn’t guarantee the renewal of their lease in October — meaning the Roosevelt team couldn’t plan for whether they’d even be in business next month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Unidentified ‘Karen’ seen taking down flags of Latin American countries in viral video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District is looking into a viral video that appears to show a woman taking down the flags of several Latin American countries at an elementary school. The video, first posted to Instagram account The Black Bay Area, appears to show that the incident occurred at Havenscourt Middle […]
One of San Francisco's strangest homes just hit the market
For $13.5 million, half a house in San Francisco could be yours.
24 Hours In SF’s Outer Sunset District: Where To Eat, Drink, And Explore
The Outer Sunset can feel like a little beach town nestled in San Francisco. This little corner of the city is full of artists, surfers, families, and countless other folks that felt the call of the sea. Whether you live there, wandered out to catch the sunset or you’re attending a summer festival in Golden Gate Park, here’s a handy guide to finding the hidden gems. There’s no shortage of great coffee in the neighborhood but the most popular is easily Andytown. Stop in for one of the famous Snowy Plovers, a creamy espresso soda, and one of their freshly baked scones before you head to the beach. If you want to grab a quick bit before catching Muni, try a slice of focaccia toast and a cortado at DamnFine Coffee which offers limited indoor space but a spacious parklet to enjoy. If you’re on the hunt for a good book, check out Black Bird Bookstore and Cafe. Their back garden is a great place to enjoy a coffee and hide out from the fog. For something a bit healthier, Judalicious specializes in raw and vegan bites, with a focus on fresh smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and other healthy treats.
hoodline.com
San Jose's BBQ in the Glen competition and festival returns this weekend
An annual barbecue competition and food festival that started in 2016 is coming back for its fifth year this weekend, after taking two years off during the pandemic. BBQ in the Glen is happening Saturday, September 24 in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, in the Bank of America parking lot (1245 Lincoln Ave.).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Experts warn San Francisco's iconic fog is fading away - and fast
Climate experts warn San Francisco's iconic fog is disappearing... and fast. U.C. Berkeley professor explains why this is happening and what can be done to stop it.
sfstandard.com
Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown
Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of California
The public image of Angela Davis is the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California from October 7, 2022 to June 11, 2023.(Library of Congress/Unsplash) Political activist Angela Davis and the creation of her public image are the subject of an exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California. "Angela Davis – Seize the Day" opens on October 7 and runs until June 11, 2023.
Bay City Books: New Books from Bay Area Authors – September 2022
New books from San Francisco Bay Area authors, listed by release date. By Margaret Wilkerson Sexton (Oakland) A mother whose dream of musical stardom for her three daughters collides with the daughters’ ambitions for their own lives in gentrifying 1950s San Francisco. Like, Comment, Subscribe. Mark Bergen (San Francisco)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flower Piano: San Francisco Botanical Garden blooms into a multi-stop concert hall
The 55-acre expanse of the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park is bound to be awash in color at any time, given the 8,000 varieties of plants, flowers and trees from around the world coming in and out of bloom over the course of a year. But beginning this weekend, from Friday through Tuesday, there will be a special and ephemeral budding of black-on-white, as in ebony and ivory, as the annual musical extravaganza known as Flower Piano again invites lovers of both music and nature to stroll the garden grounds — stopping to smell the flowers and tune in to some lovely strains of sound.
SFist
Famed Owner of Semi-Secret Berkeley Backyard Hot Tub Dies While In Hot Tub
The longtime proprietor of a free-to-the-public, extra-hot hot tub behind a home on Essex Street in Berkeley was found dead by a hot tub patron over the weekend, and it appears he died doing what he loved, soaking in the tub. The old-fashioned, four-foot deep wooden hot tub was an...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City
The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
Bay Area pizza joint Blondie's to open SF restaurant at Stonestown Galleria
The slice shop is now opening a second San Francisco location at Stonestown Galleria.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0