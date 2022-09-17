ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

After baby saved from stolen car, family thankful

By Rogelio Mares
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3MVN_0hz3c6hq00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — You may remember last month FOX31 spoke with the good Samaritans who rescued the heat-stricken baby after a car thief left him while fleeing from police.

“When that happened it was the scariest moment of my life, the worst day of my life. It was an absolute nightmare,” Nate Malkemus, the child’s father, said.

On Aug. 12, Malkemus’ car was stolen with his 15-month-old son inside. A bystander rescued the child from the hot vehicle when the thief ditched the car in an alley.

“I have more gratitude in my world for her and her family than for just about anyone else right now. So much appreciation,” Malkemus said of Aida Castro, who helped save the child from the car by forcing a window down to get to him.

‘Thank you for saving my little brother’

Castro said Malkemus’ family has shown their gratitude. The child’s older brother even made her a card.

“‘Thank you for saving my little brother,'” Castro read from the card. “For me, that is much more than I would have hoped for because one does something like that with their heart.”

Malkemus said the experience was a lesson.

“I tend to live my life trusting people and trusting situations and there’s not necessarily anything wrong with that, but I’ve definitely learned to be more careful,” Malkemus said.

Malkemus said he hasn’t lost his faith in people, thanks in part because of the actions of total strangers who helped save his son’s life.

“This is the definition of community, right? There’s so much division in America right now, so much hatred, so much prejudice, but what we need is more people like Aida to step up where help is needed,” Malkemus said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

