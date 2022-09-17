ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 61

Candace Cain parker
4d ago

I'm retired Now and all the People from Iraq and sudan are getting everything handed to them on a silver platter while American live under bridges

Reply(2)
19
Shirian Smith
4d ago

And that's why we should get busses too and ship Them into Democrat States cause they love illegals

Reply(12)
31
Dorothy Daniels
4d ago

You know, they will do something that Americans won't! you know what that is? W.O.R.K. If you HAVEN'T noticed, there is a shortage of workers.

Reply(2)
10
Related
Washington Examiner

Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis

Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
FLORIDA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Republican Governors Are Sending Thousands Of Immigrants To Liberal Cities, But The Political Stunt Is Having A Ripple Effect

The tactic of Republican governors sending undocumented immigrants north to so-called sanctuary jurisdictions in other states to score political points back home reached another level this week when the upscale coastal enclave of Martha's Vineyard became the latest target. Images of dozens of immigrants being tended to by unprepared residents...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Ohio Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Tennessee, IL
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Policy#Republicans#Hoosiers
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B instead of having abortions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posed a lukewarm solution this week when challenged about his state’s abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest: take Plan B.The Republican governor’s horribly thought out solution for victims of sexual assault was offered during a radio segment that will air Sunday on the local radio programme Lone Star Politics, The Dallas Morning News first reported.“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Mr Abbott said, perhaps not realising that this solution misses the fact that, as recently as...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
UPI News

Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- );</script><div data-id="669dbfab-24db-4cb6-bdcc-f2e121a8d870" data-show-share="false" data-show-info="false"></div>https://experience.ex.co/sdk.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}(document,'script','exco-sdk')<script>(function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src='A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, began shouting at the judge shortly...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy