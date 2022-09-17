ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coldwater, MI
Sports
City
Hastings, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Marshall, MI
City
Coldwater, MI
Hastings, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
wtvbam.com

Downtown Coldwater Four Corners Park re-dedicated

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The renovated Four Corners Parks was formally re-dedicated on Saturday morning. The short program included a ribbing cutting. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker said renovating the Four Corners Park was discussed for over a decade. The last renovation took place in the early 1970’s as...
COLDWATER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Saxons#Cardinals
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtvbam.com

Franks sent to prison following choking incident last November

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Bronson man who was charged in connection with the choking of a woman in his South Matteson Street apartment last November was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered no contest pleas to three charges.
BRONSON, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 teens seriously injured in Ottawa Co. crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that has seriously injured two teens. Deputies say the incident occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township at 5:15 a.m. on September 18, Sunday morning. The car was traveling south when it ran off...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy