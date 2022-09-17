Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Union City gets honorable mention in Michigan A.P. high school football poll
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Associated Press high school football rankings heading into the fifth week of the schedule shows Union City has gotten an honorable mention in Division Seven following their upset win over Reading last Friday. The Rangers dropped out of the Division Eight top...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Everything purchased will benefit students in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, the U.P., Detroit and beyond
wtvbam.com
Coldwater woman transported to PCRH after crash at Jonesville and Marshall Roads
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate a late Saturday afternoon crash involving injury at Jonesville and Marshall Roads. They say the crash involved a small SUV and a Jeep Cherokee. Deputies found both SUVs in the north west corner of the intersection, with the Jeep in a ditch.
wtvbam.com
Kyle Miller steps down from UC School Board, vacancy posted by the district
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – There is a vacancy on the Union City School Board of Education after Kyle Miller stepped down during the board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. Miller decided to leave the board after serving for over three years because he wanted to spend more time with his family.
wtvbam.com
Downtown Coldwater Four Corners Park re-dedicated
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The renovated Four Corners Parks was formally re-dedicated on Saturday morning. The short program included a ribbing cutting. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker said renovating the Four Corners Park was discussed for over a decade. The last renovation took place in the early 1970’s as...
Skynyrd May Have Played Final Michigan Show At Allegan Co Fair
Lynyrd Skynyrd may have performed for their very last time in the state of Michigan at the Allegan County Fair and they played an amazing show. Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at the Allegan County Fair Friday, September 16, 2022, for what might have been the final Michigan performance of their career.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
WWMTCw
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
wtvbam.com
Franks sent to prison following choking incident last November
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Bronson man who was charged in connection with the choking of a woman in his South Matteson Street apartment last November was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered no contest pleas to three charges.
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Watch Midwest Motorcyclists Save 3 Baby Deer Stuck in a Fence
A few Midwestern friends were out for a leisurely ride on their bikes when they realized nature was struggling in a fence. It was 3 fawns who were in need of rescue which is exactly what the bikers did. According to the video description, this happened recently in Portage, Michigan...
2 teens seriously injured in Ottawa Co. crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that has seriously injured two teens. Deputies say the incident occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township at 5:15 a.m. on September 18, Sunday morning. The car was traveling south when it ran off...
Popular discount store set to open new location in Michigan
The popular discount interior decor chain Homegoods is set to open a new store this month in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Homegoods, the popular discount home decor chain, is opening a new store in Grandville, Michigan.
Mobile Secretary of State services coming to western, central Michigan
When people in southeastern Michigan can’t easily get to a Michigan Secretary of State office, the agency can bring those services to them. Now, that assistance expands to western and central Michigan, too. The SOS is adding two mobile offices to its fleet of one, Secretary of State Jocelyn...
