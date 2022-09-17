ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska high school volleyball highlights and scores, Sept. 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Lutheran stayed undefeated on senior night, defeating Archbishop Bergan 25-22, 25-14 and Bishop Neumann Neumann 25-21, 25-14 on Tuesday. Here are the other highlights from around the area:. Lincoln Southeast hosted a Class A in-city matchup against Lincoln Southwest. The Silverhawks swept the Knights,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Four-star recruit Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid a slew of coaching changes, Nebraska lost a four-star defensive rusher recruit Sunday night. Cameron Lenhardt announced his decommitment from the program on Twitter. He thanked “Coach Chin,” referring to Erik Chinander, who was fired as defensive coordinator on Sunday. He is...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
klkntv.com

Husker volleyball earns win on the road against Kentucky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers volleyball team earned their 8th win of the season after sweeping the University of Kentucky on Sunday. The team battled through a close 1st set, earning the victory 27-25 to start the match on the right foot. Set number two was also close...
LEXINGTON, KY
klkntv.com

UNK admissions team will travel Nebraska to reach prospective students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting three events next month to connect with high school students across the state. For three Sundays in October, UNK representatives will be in different regions of the state to answer questions from students and discuss what an education at UNK has to offer.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska’s homecoming matchup against Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After a much-needed bye week, the Huskers will return to Memorial Stadium to face the Hoosiers on Oct. 1. Nebraska’s homecoming game will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network. The Huskers have not faced the Hoosiers since...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Star#American Football#Lincoln Southeast#The North Star Navigators#Knights#Millard South
klkntv.com

Cooler air on the way!

It was hot today! For September 20, 2022, we have four new record highs across parts of Nebraska…so far. We’ll update this when numbers are finalized, but for now, here are the records:. Lincoln: 103 (old record: 96 in 2018) Omaha: 100 (old record: 95 in 2018) Beatrice:...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Significantly cooler starting Wednesday

With a cold front passage on Tuesday night, a much different pattern will arrive for Wednesday. This cold front will bring cooler temperatures, more cloud cover, and some rain chances too. Cloud cover will increase early Wednesday, with skies turning cloudy by afternoon. High temperatures will be a far cry...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Southeast Community College hosts construction career day

MILFORD, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly 300 high school students from around the area took part in hands-on construction activities at Southeast Community College on Tuesday. “There is such demand for skilled trades, especially in the construction industry,” said Edward Koster, vice president for technology at SCC , so it’s important to show students what those careers look like.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police investigating homicide in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says its investigating a homicide in north Lincoln with no suspects in custody at this time. LPD says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday when officers responded to a stabbing call off of W. Fairfield St. Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old woman from Lincoln with serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Hot for one more day

The heat and humidity is going to be around for one more day and that one more day is going to be VERY hot. So hot that Lincoln may set a new record high. Cooler air is on the way, though. Much, much cooler air will be here by the middle of the week with a refreshing fall feel in the air.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Record-breaking heat on Tuesday; Relief soon to arrive

After a very hot Monday, we will continue the streak of hot temperatures into Tuesday. We’re forecasting a high near 101° in Lincoln. It’s going to be an uncomfortable day all-around, with humidity to go along with the heat. The vast majority of the day features mostly sunny skies.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy