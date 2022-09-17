ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

Dozens attend Hyattsville Summer Jam Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

By Ya-Marie Sesay
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGOA1_0hz3bfHh00

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people gathered at Hyatt Park in Hyattsville to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month Friday evening. It’s a part of the City of Hyattsville’s last summer jam event.

“I hope that they feel that they belong. That they will know that they’re here I just want them to feel like they can belong here and this is their home,” said Sandra Shephard, Director of the city’s Community Services.

Hyattsville has a Hispanic population of more than 30%. Shephard says they hosted the last summer jam event by showcasing the culture and sharing it with the community.

“They’re your neighbors, they’re the people your kids go to school with. I think that it’s important to accept, learn about other people. And just you know what at the end of the day, we’re all humans,” said Shephard. “We are people that love to work hard, and it just makes you feel like you belong here and makes you want to give more to this country,” said Shephard.

There was music, food, games, live performances from Mexican and Cuban heritage, and several vendors. Guests even had the chance to learn cultural dances.

Debi Martinez, owner of Sol Y Luna Creations, sells jewelry and crystals. This was her third summer jam event, and she says it was important for her to represent herself and her business at Friday’s event since it focused on Hispanic Heritage month.

“I think that it’s like a lot of pressure like El Salvadorian but I think we need to come out a little bit more and showcase who we are because we are creative people,” said Martinez. “I want you guys to know where I come from, that I am Latina and that I’m proud.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Road closures for Fiesta DC Festival

The D.C. police have announced road closures for the weekend’s Fiesta DC Festival. These roads will be closed to traffic and parking from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:. Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest. 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List

Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
howard.edu

Howard University and Lowe To Develop Mixed-Use Building Near University Campus

WASHINGTON – Howard University announced the development of a mixed-use building adjacent to its main campus in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, the latest real estate initiative in the University’s Campus Master Plan. In partnership with Lowe, local minority developer FLGA, and D.C.-based firm Davenport Group, Howard will transform the 1.85-acre site, currently used as parking lots for the University, into a 10-story building with up to 500 residential units, 27,000 square feet of retail, and 246 below-grade parking spaces, as well as amenities for Howard University community members.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
City
Hyattsville, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Society
State
Washington State
Hyattsville, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Sports
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lidl to opens Its 1st Washington, D.C., store next week

Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is headed to the nation’s capital. The grocery retailer will open its newest store at 2224 Town Center Drive SE in Washington D.C., on Sept. 28. Located in the Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C., the Lidl location will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade, the grocery retailer said.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

21 D.C.-Area Restaurant Openings We’re Looking Forward To This Fall/Winter

After a summer that brought high profile openings such as the colorful outpost of Mi Vida on 14th Street — a growing local chain that expects to expand again to Penn Quarter this fall — a tavern from Bar Rescue’s Jon Tapper, the first full-service eatery at Skyland Town Center, and the wildly popular breakfast taqueria La Tejana, the D.C. area has plenty more restaurant openings slated for the rest of the year.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Washington Dc#Summer Jam#Localevent#Hispanic#Community Services#Mexican#Cuban#El Salvadorian
DC News Now

Plans for Office of Migrant Services approved in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC councilmembers approved plans to establish an Office of Migrant Services in the city on Tuesday. This means immediate help for migrants who end up in DC — they’ll have their basic needs met, along with some legal help. “We’ve been welcoming immigrants for generations here to the District of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

More than 300 security cameras in DC Public Schools are broken

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In the four months since the school massacre in Uvalde, school security has been under a microscope. Now, records obtained by WUSA9 reveal blind spots in DC Public Schools. Hundreds of school security cameras aren’t working. Ward 7 School Board Member Eboni-Thompson Rose said...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Letter From the Editor: Students Fear for Their Safety in Howard Dorms, Again.

I am both alarmed and fearful of the current state of safety on Howard University’s campus. Within a week, Howard Plaza Towers East has been broken into multiple times by individuals who are not students of this University. While no one was injured, our students were robbed of their items, but most importantly, of their trust in this University to keep them safe.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
InsideHook

8 Excellent Menswear Shops in DC, From Suiting to Streetwear

You’d think with all of the powerful men running around our country’s capital city, the fashion world would have followed. Historically, that hasn’t been the case. But now, slowly but surely, Washington, D.C. is beginning to establish its very own sartorial bonafides. Whether it’s regional outposts of beloved brands or homegrown talent coming into its own, the District is now home to some seriously top-notch menswear.
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

What experts say needs to be done to disrupt historic patterns of segregation in DC’s schools

This article is part of a limited series exploring the history, current policies, and intersections between school boundaries and feeder patterns in DC’s public schools and land use, housing, and transportation issues. Read Part I, Part II, and Part III. And don’t forget to register to join us for a free webinar based on this series, moderated by journalist Abby Higgins, coming up at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Can’t make it? The recording will be shared on our YouTube channel.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy