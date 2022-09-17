Read full article on original website
Nebraska high school volleyball highlights and scores, Sept. 20
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Lutheran stayed undefeated on senior night, defeating Archbishop Bergan 25-22, 25-14 and Bishop Neumann Neumann 25-21, 25-14 on Tuesday. Here are the other highlights from around the area:. Lincoln Southeast hosted a Class A in-city matchup against Lincoln Southwest. The Silverhawks swept the Knights,...
Former Husker Jordan Larson to serve as volunteer assistant at Midland University
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A legendary Husker is coaching in Nebraska, but not at her alma mater. Jordan Larson, a Nebraska native and a three-time Olympian, has joined Midland University’s volleyball coaching staff. She will join head coach Paul Giesselmann as a volunteer assistant this fall. Larson had...
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
Nebraska NRDs to hold conference in Kearney next week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska natural resources districts’ annual conference is scheduled for next week in Kearney. It will focus on water quality and groundwater management in Nebraska, along with new technologies and programs to further conservation efforts. NRD employees and directors will meet with those involved...
UNK admissions team will travel Nebraska to reach prospective students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting three events next month to connect with high school students across the state. For three Sundays in October, UNK representatives will be in different regions of the state to answer questions from students and discuss what an education at UNK has to offer.
Cooler air on the way!
It was hot today! For September 20, 2022, we have four new record highs across parts of Nebraska…so far. We’ll update this when numbers are finalized, but for now, here are the records:. Lincoln: 103 (old record: 96 in 2018) Omaha: 100 (old record: 95 in 2018) Beatrice:...
‘We control our own destiny’: Mickey Joseph works on fundamentals during bye week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interim head coach Mickey Joseph knows how much the Huskers need a bye week. Since Sept. 11, the team has dealt with the firings of head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, plus a 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. At a Tuesday...
POINT: Husker football student section needs to change negative culture
Despite being a Nebraska native, I’d only been to one Husker football game prior to coming to school here. That being said, that one game left quite a mark. I loved the culture so much — tailgating before the game, making friends with the people parked next to you and, most of all, the walk over the bridge to Memorial Stadium. There were bodies clad in red as far as I could see, and there was always a chant going on — usually the classic “Go big red” call-and-response. In the stadium, even though I had an abysmal understanding of football, I cheered and participated as avidly as any diehard fan, high-fiving our neighbors for every touchdown.
Four-star recruit Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid a slew of coaching changes, Nebraska lost a four-star defensive rusher recruit Sunday night. Cameron Lenhardt announced his decommitment from the program on Twitter. He thanked “Coach Chin,” referring to Erik Chinander, who was fired as defensive coordinator on Sunday. He is...
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
Middle and high school bands perform in the 63rd annual UNK Band Day Parade and competition
KEARNEY, Neb. (KLKN)- Kearney High School band leaves a good impression at the University of Nebraska Kearney Band Day Parade, earning top honors this year. The Bearcats won the sweepstakes trophy awarded to the best overall band for the sixth straight year. They also took first place in the Class AA division and received the trophies for outstanding drum line and color guard.
Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history
Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
Primetime Kickoff Set for Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A road trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network against Big Ten foe Nebraska. Indiana (3-0, 1-0 B1G) and Nebraska (1-3, 0-1 B1G) will meet for the 22nd time in program history and just the third time since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. In all, IU holds a 10-8-3 edge in the series, which began in 1936. The last meeting came in Lincoln, as well, with Indiana picking up a 38-31 victory in 2019.
Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
Part of 70th Street in Lincoln will be fully closed until end of month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A busy Lincoln street will now be closed off until the end of the month due to pavement damage. City officials say crews were working to replace a fire sprinkler line at the Clock Tower Shopping Center at 70th and A Streets when they noticed something wrong.
Nebraska Memorial Forest dedicated in Sunday ceremony
OMAHA, Neb. — By 2024, the Nebraska chapter of Honor and Remember hopes to have planted 7,100 trees. The trees will represent each of the 7,100 Nebraskan military members and first responders killed in the line of duty. The first seven trees, representing the branches of the armed forces...
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
Husker volleyball earns win on the road against Kentucky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers volleyball team earned their 8th win of the season after sweeping the University of Kentucky on Sunday. The team battled through a close 1st set, earning the victory 27-25 to start the match on the right foot. Set number two was also close...
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
