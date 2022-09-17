Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school volleyball highlights and scores, Sept. 20
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Lutheran stayed undefeated on senior night, defeating Archbishop Bergan 25-22, 25-14 and Bishop Neumann Neumann 25-21, 25-14 on Tuesday. Here are the other highlights from around the area:. Lincoln Southeast hosted a Class A in-city matchup against Lincoln Southwest. The Silverhawks swept the Knights,...
klkntv.com
Former Husker Jordan Larson to serve as volunteer assistant at Midland University
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A legendary Husker is coaching in Nebraska, but not at her alma mater. Jordan Larson, a Nebraska native and a three-time Olympian, has joined Midland University’s volleyball coaching staff. She will join head coach Paul Giesselmann as a volunteer assistant this fall. Larson had...
klkntv.com
‘We control our own destiny’: Mickey Joseph works on fundamentals during bye week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interim head coach Mickey Joseph knows how much the Huskers need a bye week. Since Sept. 11, the team has dealt with the firings of head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, plus a 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. At a Tuesday...
Huskers Lose Running Back Ajay Allen for Season
Mickey Joseph elaborates on Chinander firing and says offense’s tempo will be dialed back to help defense
klkntv.com
UNK admissions team will travel Nebraska to reach prospective students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting three events next month to connect with high school students across the state. For three Sundays in October, UNK representatives will be in different regions of the state to answer questions from students and discuss what an education at UNK has to offer.
klkntv.com
Husker volleyball earns win on the road against Kentucky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers volleyball team earned their 8th win of the season after sweeping the University of Kentucky on Sunday. The team battled through a close 1st set, earning the victory 27-25 to start the match on the right foot. Set number two was also close...
Nebraska basketball recruiting target sets commit date after canceling visit
While the focus this fall has been on the Nebraska football team, the Nebraska basketball team is facing a “make it or break it” season as well. While there’s still some time before Huskers fans will get to see whether this version of Fred Hoiberg’s boys will actually be improved, there’s some recruiting news to look after.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (9/18): No. 2 Nebraska sweeps No. 12 Kentucky
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won a nationally-rated battle while Creighton lost in five sets on Sunday. Regional College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/18)
klkntv.com
Four-star recruit Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid a slew of coaching changes, Nebraska lost a four-star defensive rusher recruit Sunday night. Cameron Lenhardt announced his decommitment from the program on Twitter. He thanked “Coach Chin,” referring to Erik Chinander, who was fired as defensive coordinator on Sunday. He is...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker legend Jordan Larson to join in-state NAIA program's coaching staff
Former Nebraska volleyball star Jordan Larson will be working with the Midland volleyball program on a part-time basis as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Tuesday. Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last...
Daily Nebraskan
POINT: Husker football student section needs to change negative culture
Despite being a Nebraska native, I’d only been to one Husker football game prior to coming to school here. That being said, that one game left quite a mark. I loved the culture so much — tailgating before the game, making friends with the people parked next to you and, most of all, the walk over the bridge to Memorial Stadium. There were bodies clad in red as far as I could see, and there was always a chant going on — usually the classic “Go big red” call-and-response. In the stadium, even though I had an abysmal understanding of football, I cheered and participated as avidly as any diehard fan, high-fiving our neighbors for every touchdown.
klkntv.com
Cooler air on the way!
It was hot today! For September 20, 2022, we have four new record highs across parts of Nebraska…so far. We’ll update this when numbers are finalized, but for now, here are the records:. Lincoln: 103 (old record: 96 in 2018) Omaha: 100 (old record: 95 in 2018) Beatrice:...
Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?
On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
Nebraska Football: Recruiting turmoil starts after Chinander firing
When the Nebraska football program announced that Scott Frost would no longer lead it, the reactions from current players and recruits was interesting if only because there wasn’t a great deal of blowback. However, now that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go, it appears that the turmoil has officially started.
klkntv.com
‘I didn’t see us getting better’: Mickey Joseph talks firing of Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Interim Huskers head coach Mickey Joseph didn’t mince his words on Tuesday when speaking about the firing of defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander was fired Sunday after a 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma, which marked the third loss for Nebraska this season. “Chinander...
WOWT
Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance
We're getting a better idea tonight of the route for the Omaha streetcar. But it's not without controversy. The final list of candidates and ballot measures in Nebraska is now certified for the November general election.
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
klkntv.com
Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
KETV.com
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
