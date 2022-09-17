Read full article on original website
WOWT
Sisters and teammates: A Papillion-La Vista South volleyball family
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At Papio South volleyball is a family affair. Literally. Sisters Kenzie, Kyla, and Kami Drystad are all on the Titans varsity volleyball team this year. ”One time I went back to serve and they were like ‘one of the Dyrstads’ probably serving’ because he like couldn’t think fast enough which one it was,” said junior setter Kyla Dyrstad.
WOWT
Mickey Joseph discusses Huskers defensive coordinator move, also the end of Ajay Allen’s season
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph on Tuesday explained why he made a change at defensive coordinator, moving Bill Busch into the job Erik Chinander had for more than four years. “Chinander is a good man and a good coach, but the numbers did not add up....
WOWT
How far has the Huskers defense fallen compared to last year? We have the numbers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s defense was pretty good last year, kept the team in a lot of games. They were the strength, but after six players moved onto the NFL, this years unit has not been able to perform close to the same level. It’s also a big reason why the decision was made to replace Erik Chinander with Bill Busch at defensive coordinator.
Report: Nebraska Has Three Leading Candidates for Next Coach
Several coaches from different conferences are reportedly being considered for the job.
kmaland.com
Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
KETV.com
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move
Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
WOWT
Record highs fall in Omaha and Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Intense heat has settled over the heartland today with temperatures more typically seen in late July or August. And even that time of year this would be considered very hot! Early in the afternoon temperatures climbed into the upper 90s to around 100, smashing record highs in Omaha and Lincoln. Temperatures continued to climb even higher by early evening.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
WOWT
Erik Chinander removed as Nebraska defensive coordinator
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s defensive coordinator has been removed. Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday he is relieving the Huskers defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander, from his position. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said. “At this...
WOWT
Omaha, Iowa minor leaguers watch hurricane from distance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hurricane Fiona has completed its punishment of the Caribbean. Now families are digging out of the floods and damage left behind and Iowa Cubs outfielder Narciso Crook isn’t there. ”It’s tough because we’re so far away, we’re in Omaha, Nebraska right now,” Crook said. In...
WOWT
Portion of southwest Omaha road to close for 3 months for street widening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha road will close for some time for construction. According to Omaha Public Works, I Street between South 108th and 102nd streets will be closed for three months for a street widening project. The road will close starting Sept. 26. The area is largely industrial.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
WOWT
Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance
We're getting a better idea tonight of the route for the Omaha streetcar. But it's not without controversy. The final list of candidates and ballot measures in Nebraska is now certified for the November general election.
A pro baseball team and Q Street revival are among ideas for South, North Omaha grants
OMAHA — Ideas to bring long-term economic vitality to South and North Omaha streamed in Monday as a series of public meetings kicked off on how to spend millions in federal recovery funds. Proposals ranged from funding a professional baseball team to replacing leaded water pipes in poor households to a multimillion-dollar revamp around the […] The post A pro baseball team and Q Street revival are among ideas for South, North Omaha grants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha
Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
doniphanherald.com
Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history
Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
WOWT
Emily's Tuesday Evening forecast
Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the shooting that put three people in the hospital last night. Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Streetcars vs emergency vehicles in Omaha. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha's plan for a streetcar is facing new scrutiny,...
