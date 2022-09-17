OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s defense was pretty good last year, kept the team in a lot of games. They were the strength, but after six players moved onto the NFL, this years unit has not been able to perform close to the same level. It’s also a big reason why the decision was made to replace Erik Chinander with Bill Busch at defensive coordinator.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO