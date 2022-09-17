Read full article on original website
WVNews
Soccer Minutemen knock off Byrd and Wheeling Central, fall to Grafton
The Minutemen soccer team faced a tough schedule facing off against top regional foes Robert C. Byrd and Grafton and Wheeling Central Catholic this week. The Minutemen took down Byrd, were narrowly beaten against Grafton, and dominated Wheeling Central 8-1. The Lewis County Minutemen boys found an extra gear in...
WVNews
WVU football has often shone on weeknights
West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule features three Thursday night games. Two of those are on the road – Sept. 1 at Pitt and Sept. 22 at Virginia Tech – with one at Mountaineer Field – Oct. 13 vs. Baylor. Any weeknight game is met with mixed...
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- One of the bigger keys for West Virginia in this game will be to force bad decisions and inopportune throws from Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells. He has been prone to those throughout his career, and his four picks in the Hokies' opener against Old Dominion were critical factors in the loss. Wells is not a scatter-armed thrower, though -- WVU needs to get to him and make him uncomfortable to in order to try to force a couple of those errant throws.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
WVNews
Mountaineers nearly perfect in 65-7 victory over Towson
After dropping their first two games of the season in a pair of nailbiters, West Virginia’s Mountaineers buried overmatched FCS opponent Towson, 65-7, to give them a victory to carry forward into Thursday night’s nationally televised meeting with Black Diamond Trophy rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
WVNews
Marching Minutemen are GOLD at Oil and Gas Festival
The Lewis County High School Marching Minutemen, under the direction of Allen Heath, earned a Gold rating for overall field show performance — the highest rating possible — at the 50th annual WV Oil & Gas Festival Marching Band Contest held in Sistersville on September 17. The band...
WVNews
FTR
TERRA ALTA — A Morgantown man was charged with second-offense DUI after a single-vehicle accident on Cranesville Road Sept. 15. According to a criminal complaint, James Lee Brooks, 34, failed field sobriety tests and registered .132 on the breath test. The legal limit to drive in West Virginia is .08.
WVNews
TALA-hosted Hearsemania to launch Weston into 'Spooky Season'
The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum will host this year’s edition of Hearsemania, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, to kick off the Halloween season. Hearsemania 2022 will be the fourth edition of the show previously hosted...
WVNews
Shining brighter
There is no doubt that Marion County’s economic development success is greater today than it’s been at any point in the past five years and perhaps even longer. From August 2021 to August 2022, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce held 55 ribbon cuttings. According to Chamber President Tina Shaw, that exceeds what she believes was the previous high of 38 about five years ago.
