Rockford, IL

The Rockford area's top performances from Week 4 of the high school football season

By Jay Taft and Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

It was another night full of big-time performances from Rockford-area football players during Week 4 games on Friday night. And each week, the Rockford Register Star will take a look at the top-performing teams and players from all across the region.

Here is our list for Week 4 so far:

Jayvon Jones, Guilford

Jones ran for 101 yards and two TDs and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass in Guilford's 42-19 victory over Harlem that lifted the Vikings to 3-1 and dropped Harlem to 2-2.

Skyler Wolf, Guilford

Wolf ran for 86 yards on only five carries and passed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, in Guilford's 42-19 victory over Harlem.

More: 7 things we learned about Rockford-area high school football in Week 4

Cole Warren, Hononegah

Warren completed 7 of 14 passes for 126 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to rally Hononegah to a 42-22 win at Freeport. Warren was also Hono’s leading rusher with 71 yards and two TDs on 11 carries to lead the team back from an early 14-0 deficit.

Dedric Macon, Freeport

Macon caught a 33-yard touchdown pass, returned a 55-yard pick-6 and threw a 52-yard TD pass on a trick play to give Freeport a 22-14 halftime lead in its eventual 42-22 loss to undefeated Hononegah.

Connor Dennis, Boylan

Dennis completed 9 of 11 passes for 152 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in a 61-6 victory over Belvidere.

Kaidyn Niedermeier, Dakota

Niedermeier continued to shine by throwing for 201 yards and 3 TDs during a Dakota victory over Forreston on Friday. Niedermeier led Dakota 52 yards in the final 1:12 for the game-winning touchdown pass to Thomas Bowman with eight seconds left to play. He completed 16 of 25 passes and did not throw an interception.

All the scores: Week 4 around Rockford-area football

Chandler Alderman, North Boone

The North Boone senior quarterback threw for 191 yards and 4 TDs and rushed for 173 yards on 12 carries, leading the Vikings to their first win of the season, 47-0 over Rockford Christian.

Javius Catlin, East

Catlin returned from missing the first three weeks with a fractured left ankle to rush for 110 yards on 21 carries, including a 34-yard TD, in East’s 22-14 win over Auburn.

Patrick Dubose, Jr., Auburn

Dubose ran for 75 yards on only seven carries in Auburn’s 22-14 loss to East.

Trent Dinsmore, Belvidere North

Dinsmore had touchdown runs of 20 and 2 yards to lead Belvidere North to a 46-7 victory over Jefferson and keep the Blue Thunder undefeated at 4-0. He finished with 40 yards on eight carries.

Maddox Gyllenswan, Belvidere North

Gyllenswan ran for a team-high 73 yards on 11 carries and had two TDs in Belvidere North's 46-7 win over Jefferson. He also completed 2 of 6 passes for 70 yards.

More coverage: How Dakota football diversified run-heavy offense, uses new star quarterback

Garrett Gensler and Trey Taft, Rochelle

Gensler (181 yards, 4 TDs) and Trey Taft (105 yards, 2 TDs) combined for 286 yards and six touchdowns on only 17 carries to help Rochelle move to 4-0 with a 47-13 rout of Harvard.

Caden Considine, Byron

The freshman had his best game yet, rushing for 145 yards on 16 carries with 2 touchdowns — one from 1 yard out, one from 70. Considine and the Tigers powered past Genoa-Kingston 35-15 in a key Week 4 matchup that kept Byron (3-1) right up there with G-K (3-1) and Stillman Valley (4-0).

Johnny Kobler, Forreston

Kobler had another big game, rumbling for 210 yards on 15 carries with 3 TDs, but Forreston still fell 34-28 to Dakota.

AJ Mulcahy, Durand/Pecatonica

Mulcahy rushed for 168 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns to spark Du/Pec to a 43-0 victory over E/PC. It was a key game for Du/Pec, which suffered its first loss of the season 31-22 to Fulton last week.

Kayden Myhres, South Beloit

Myhres returned an interception for a touchdown for the second week in a row to clinch South Beloit's 40-20 victory over Alden-Hebron and move the Sobos to 3-1 on the season.

Supreme Muhammad, Winnebago

Muhammad had 12 rushes for 96 yards to lead Winnebago to a dominant 27-8 win over Oregon. Logan Olson rushed for 74 yards on 10 carries for Winnebago, and Alec Weavel threw for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Roland Harper, Chicago Bears

The former Chicago Bears running back tossed the opening coin flip in South Beloit's 40-20 victory over Alden-Hebron.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: The Rockford area's top performances from Week 4 of the high school football season

