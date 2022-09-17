The Rockford area's top performances from Week 4 of the high school football season

It was another night full of big-time performances from Rockford-area football players during Week 4 games on Friday night. And each week, the Rockford Register Star will take a look at the top-performing teams and players from all across the region.

Here is our list for Week 4 so far:

Jayvon Jones, Guilford

Jones ran for 101 yards and two TDs and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass in Guilford's 42-19 victory over Harlem that lifted the Vikings to 3-1 and dropped Harlem to 2-2.

Skyler Wolf, Guilford

Wolf ran for 86 yards on only five carries and passed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, in Guilford's 42-19 victory over Harlem.

Cole Warren, Hononegah

Warren completed 7 of 14 passes for 126 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to rally Hononegah to a 42-22 win at Freeport. Warren was also Hono’s leading rusher with 71 yards and two TDs on 11 carries to lead the team back from an early 14-0 deficit.

Dedric Macon, Freeport

Macon caught a 33-yard touchdown pass, returned a 55-yard pick-6 and threw a 52-yard TD pass on a trick play to give Freeport a 22-14 halftime lead in its eventual 42-22 loss to undefeated Hononegah.

Connor Dennis, Boylan

Dennis completed 9 of 11 passes for 152 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in a 61-6 victory over Belvidere.

Kaidyn Niedermeier, Dakota

Niedermeier continued to shine by throwing for 201 yards and 3 TDs during a Dakota victory over Forreston on Friday. Niedermeier led Dakota 52 yards in the final 1:12 for the game-winning touchdown pass to Thomas Bowman with eight seconds left to play. He completed 16 of 25 passes and did not throw an interception.

Chandler Alderman, North Boone

The North Boone senior quarterback threw for 191 yards and 4 TDs and rushed for 173 yards on 12 carries, leading the Vikings to their first win of the season, 47-0 over Rockford Christian.

Javius Catlin, East

Catlin returned from missing the first three weeks with a fractured left ankle to rush for 110 yards on 21 carries, including a 34-yard TD, in East’s 22-14 win over Auburn.

Patrick Dubose, Jr., Auburn

Dubose ran for 75 yards on only seven carries in Auburn’s 22-14 loss to East.

Trent Dinsmore, Belvidere North

Dinsmore had touchdown runs of 20 and 2 yards to lead Belvidere North to a 46-7 victory over Jefferson and keep the Blue Thunder undefeated at 4-0. He finished with 40 yards on eight carries.

Maddox Gyllenswan, Belvidere North

Gyllenswan ran for a team-high 73 yards on 11 carries and had two TDs in Belvidere North's 46-7 win over Jefferson. He also completed 2 of 6 passes for 70 yards.

Garrett Gensler and Trey Taft, Rochelle

Gensler (181 yards, 4 TDs) and Trey Taft (105 yards, 2 TDs) combined for 286 yards and six touchdowns on only 17 carries to help Rochelle move to 4-0 with a 47-13 rout of Harvard.

Caden Considine, Byron

The freshman had his best game yet, rushing for 145 yards on 16 carries with 2 touchdowns — one from 1 yard out, one from 70. Considine and the Tigers powered past Genoa-Kingston 35-15 in a key Week 4 matchup that kept Byron (3-1) right up there with G-K (3-1) and Stillman Valley (4-0).

Johnny Kobler, Forreston

Kobler had another big game, rumbling for 210 yards on 15 carries with 3 TDs, but Forreston still fell 34-28 to Dakota.

AJ Mulcahy, Durand/Pecatonica

Mulcahy rushed for 168 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns to spark Du/Pec to a 43-0 victory over E/PC. It was a key game for Du/Pec, which suffered its first loss of the season 31-22 to Fulton last week.

Kayden Myhres, South Beloit

Myhres returned an interception for a touchdown for the second week in a row to clinch South Beloit's 40-20 victory over Alden-Hebron and move the Sobos to 3-1 on the season.

Supreme Muhammad, Winnebago

Muhammad had 12 rushes for 96 yards to lead Winnebago to a dominant 27-8 win over Oregon. Logan Olson rushed for 74 yards on 10 carries for Winnebago, and Alec Weavel threw for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Roland Harper, Chicago Bears

The former Chicago Bears running back tossed the opening coin flip in South Beloit's 40-20 victory over Alden-Hebron.

