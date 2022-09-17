ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force football can't change its luck in Laramie, falling in another heartbreaker to Wyoming

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
 4 days ago
LARAMIE, Wyo. – This frustrating streak continues.

Air Force dropped its fourth straight at Wyoming in a 17-14 loss that would have been a stunner had the others that preceded it not been so similar.

The Falcons fell behind 10-0 in the first half, rallied to take a 14-10 lead, then fell behind again with 6:06 remaining and couldn’t come up with the necessary play over the final 5 minutes to escape with a victory.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” said fullback Brad Roberts, who entered with the No. 2 rushing average in the nation (144 yards per game) but was bottled up for 54 yards on 17 attempts. “We’ve got to be better. That comes down to every position.”

Air Force was without four Game-1 starters because of injuries and, with a short week to prepare, saw somewhere between 30 and 40 players miss practice time early in the week because of an illness that swept through the team and required multiple players to receive IVs to replenish fluids.

“They blocked better, they played blocks better,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “So I think it’s unfair to them to try to say what happened with us this week.”

Two plays down the stretch finally sealed the Falcons’ fate. Faced with a third-and-7 with 5 minutes remaining, an incomplete pass put the team in fourth down and with two timeouts remaining. Air Force opted to punt despite Wyoming’s proven ability to put together long, sustained drives.

“Probably not,” Calhoun said when asked if the Falcons considered going for it on fourth down from their 47.

Wyoming (3-1, 1-0 Mountain West) then took possession and after picking up one first down, faced a third and 13 with a little more than 2 minutes remaining. Air Force still had a timeout remaining and could have been poised to drive for a tying field goal with a stop. Instead, Titus Swen ran toward the sidelines, reversed field, and ran 17 yards for the first down that all but sealed the Falcons’ fourth consecutive loss in Laramie, where it hasn’t won since 2012.

"We’ve been fighting with Air Force for many years now,” Swen told the CBS Sports Network crew after the game. “Last time they came to the War, they got their butts whooped. This time they came to the War, same story.”

The losses have all been excruciating during this steak. In 2018, the Falcons led by 13 points with 5 minutes remaining and lost 35-27. In 2016, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen’s third-down scrambles and a thwarted attempt at a tying 2-point conversion with 3:30 remaining sent the Falcons to a loss that ended up costing them a tie for the division title. In 2014, an Air Force team that would go on to win 10 games lost on a touchdown pass with 58 seconds remaining to a Cowboys team that would finish 4-8.

Add this one, that Air Force (2-1, 0-1 Mountain West) was favored to win by 15.5 points, to the list with the injuries, illnesses and inability to come up with the key plays down the stretch.

“It’s pretty disappointing,” said linebacker Alec Mock, who made four solo tackles, including a stop for a 5-yard loss. “But it’s a good learning point and something we can use and keep going.”

The Falcons were led in rushing by tailback John Lee Eldridge’s 104 yards on 13 carries.

Quarterback Haaziq Daniels completed 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns – 9 yards to David Cormier and 41 yards to Cade Harris, the first-career touchdowns for both.

Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley was 18-for-23 for 162 yards and an interception (by safety Trey Taylor). He threw one touchdown.

Swen ran 19 times for 102 yards.

“You never want to lose,” Daniels said. “It’s disappointment. You’ve got to learn from it, you’ve got to move on and try to get better.”

