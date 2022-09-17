Football: How Iona Prep won one for New York by taking down New Jersey's No. 2 team

RAMSEY ‒ As Iona Prep accomplished all it accomplished last fall and then reflected in the months afterward, there was one result that never sat right. Yes, the Gaels won their last 11, claimed a league and a state title, but they still viewed last year's season-opening loss at Don Bosco Prep as a disappointment.

They were eager for a rematch and took full advantage. Iona Prep rallied from behind on the road and stunned the New Jersey state power on Ajani Sheppard's touchdown run with 68 seconds remaining to win in a 42-35 thriller.

"We were relentless, to be honest," said Sheppard, a senior quarterback. "We worked throughout the whole offseason just remembering that loss. We were thinking about 21-7 the whole time. Everything we were doing, it was 21-7, 21-7. We just came out here wanting it, and we came away with that dub. We executed the game plan early and just finished."

The Gaels dropped last year's game ‒ Sheppard's first varsity start ‒ by that score, then swept through every New York opponent, just like they had the previous spring. But the rematch began ominously with Don Bosco roaring to an early 21-7 advantage behind an offense that ripped down the field.

Iona Prep cut the deficit to 28-21 at halftime and its defense began to gain traction in the second half. Still, the Gaels trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter, but Sheppard led them back, and Terrence Walden and Adande Nartey came up with late interceptions that, respectively, set up the winning touchdown and ended the Ironmen's final drive.

"It was a whirlwind," Iona Prep coach Joe Spagnolo said. "I probably couldn't replay half the things that happened, but our kids don't quit and they never will."

What it means

While neither team lost ground in its more important pursuit of league or state titles, Iona Prep earned its program, its league and even its state a measure of respect.

The Gaels ended last season as New York's No. 1-ranked team, but Don Bosco entered Friday ranked No. 2 in New Jersey behind only rival Bergen Catholic.

"We were probably double-digit dogs going into this game I'm sure," Spagnolo said. "I think it's more than just the league and what it did for Iona. I think it's what it did for New York state. We play football here, too."

Player of the game

Ajani Sheppard, Iona Prep. After he was on the run early in the game, the Old Dominion commit took control in the second half. He scored the Gaels' final two touchdowns on runs of 30 and 34 yards, the latter of which came with 1:08 remaining and gave them the lead.

Sheppard finished with 14 carries for 139 yards and went 11 of 25 for another 136 yards in the air.

"I thought the quarterback was the best player on the field tonight," Don Bosco coach Dan Sabella said. "He kept them in it. They kept answering."

By the numbers

Iona Prep (2-1) ‒ Colin O'Garro shouldered the offensive load in the first half, scoring on runs of 50 and 46 yards. He ended up with 204 yards rushing on 17 carries. ... Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, a linebacker committed to Syracuse, had a sack and a fumble recover, but he also scored the Gaels' fourth touchdown. After a bad snap led to a missed extra point and left Iona Prep down 28-27, Moultrie Goddard tied the game 35-35 on a two-point conversion run with 6:24 remaining.

Don Bosco Prep (2-2) ‒ Logan Bush, playing for injured senior Ronnie Heath, finished with 15 carries for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Sabella said Heath is "week to week." ... Nick Minicucci went 16 of 25 for 224 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and added 82 yards and a touchdown rushing. ... Nasim Cosby had seven catches for 127 yards and a score. Bobby Mays also caught a touchdown.

They said it

"They came in and scored 42 points on our own turf here," Sabella said. "It says a lot about them."

"It made a statement ‒ that we can play out of New York too with all the big dogs," Moultrie-Goddard said.

Up next

Don Bosco will travel to top-ranked Bergen Catholic at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24. Iona Prep will travel to Campus Magnet High School in Queens at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 to play Christ the King.

