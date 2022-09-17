Charlevoix adds third straight shutout win, Sterrett scores six TDs; EJ rolls Harbor Springs

CHARLEVOIX — Consistency is key.

For the Charlevoix football team at the moment, it doesn’t get any more consistent than the Rayder defense.

For a third straight week, Charlevoix put a shutout on the scoreboard against a Leaders Division league foe, this time against an unbeaten Elk Rapids squad in a 48-0 victory at Kipke Field in Charlevoix.

The Rayders, who picked up a No. 9 AP Poll ranking within Division 7 this week, have now outscored opponents 165-0 over the past three games.

Friday night’s offensive attack also stayed consistent, running through all-state standout Patrick Sterrett, who accounted for six touchdowns on the night. A game after scoring four.

“Obviously the stat sheet looks like it’s all Patrick, but as a whole, you name the position group and they’re playing well right now,” Charlevoix coach Don Jess said. “From the linebackers to the defensive line and defensive backs, everyone is doing their job.”

Sterrett had touchdowns of 61, 52, 46, 34, 22 and seven yards, scoring rushing, passing and receiving touchdowns. He also had a long punt return score taken off the board for a second straight week.

The senior finished the game with five carries for 121 yards and three scores, had three receptions for 68 yards and two scores and added a half-back passing touchdown of 52 yards.

The Rayders got production from up and down the lineup as well, which is one of the things that’s impressing Jess so far this season. In a small program, Charlevoix has shown the ability to provide quality depth at every position.

“We’ve got a lot of depth,” said Jess. “We’re really fortunate and we’ve got a lot of kids that have bought in and put in a lot of time in the offseason and I’ve said it before, we’ve got a lot of leadership from our players.”

Brady Warchol added 37 yards and a score on the ground and Landon Swanson rushed for 48 yards. Brady Jess then went 6 of 10 passing for 99 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Swanson made 13 tackles and recovered a fumble, Bryce Johnson had six tackles, two interceptions and recovered a fumble and AJ Speigl had five tackles and a forced fumble.

Charlevoix will next try to keep the shutout streak going with a visit from Tawas on Friday, Sept. 23.

LEGACY DIVISION

East Jordan 49, Harbor Springs 7

HARBOR SPRINGS — Coming off their first win in week three, things continued to head in a position direction for the East Jordan football team Friday night in Harbor Springs.

But for the host Rams, looking for their first win of the 2022 season, another tough night came against their rival Red Devils in a 49-7 final.

The loss dropped Harbor Springs to 0-4 to begin the season for the first time since 2011, while also 0-2 within the Legacy Division of the Northern Michigan Football League.

East Jordan improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 within the Legacy.

The Red Devils spread out their offensive success once again on the night, as quarterback Dawson Carey rushed for a score and passed for a touchdown to Devon Olstrom, who also added a score on the ground.

Logan Shooks scored twice, while Danny Ziebarth and Max Beal each had one touchdown.

Harbor Springs will get back to action at Lake Odessa Lakewood (3-1) on Friday, Sept. 23, while East Jordan visits Glen Lake (3-1) in another Legacy matchup Friday.