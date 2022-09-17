ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Teurlings Catholic erases 12-point deficit, rallies to knock off St. Charles Catholic

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

Teurlings Catholic pitched what felt like its 10th stop of the night on fourth down to get its offense the ball back.

With 3:26 remaining and nursing a 2-point lead inside Teurlings Stadium on Friday night, questions why St. Charles Catholic would go for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 32 will linger for a while.

Six plays after the turnover on downs, Teurlings senior running back Tanner Brinkman barreled his way into the end zone with 1:42 to play. Teurlings fought off a late drive from St. Charles to hold on, 28-22, and snapped the state's longest win streak at 13 games for SCC .

"That truck," Rebels senior wide receiver Kentrell Prejean said of Brinkman after the game. "I love that dude."

SCHEDULE Full high school football schedule for Acadiana in Week 3

LIFE WITHOUT WALKER HOWARD How St. Thomas More is handling star quarterback's departure to LSU

TOP GAMES What are the top 10 high school football games this week?

Teurlings (3-0) trailed 19-7 at the half and held the Comets (2-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, to only a field goal in the second half. It scored 21 points of its own, jumpstarted by a 65-yard touchdown strike from junior quarterback Preston Welch to Prejean.

For the game, Prejean finished with six catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Welch, who had and up-and-down game, ended throwing 19-for-38 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Through three games, Prejean has 15 receptions for 488 yards and seven touchdowns, numbers among the best of Acadiana at this point in the season. Prejean and Welch worked with each other throughout the offseason, running and throwing routes.

"Our connection is magnificent. I appreciate Preston and I'm happy he gives me chances and I try to make those opportunities the best I can," Prejean said. "We've worked every single day. Sundays, nighttime here, even if you think we're not working, we're working. I'm grateful I've put up those stats but I'm not satisfied."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSmH0_0hz3a6dQ00

Prejean currently holds one Division I scholarship offer from Northwestern State. He and his high school coach, Dane Charpentier, know colleges have body types in mind and that 5-foot-10, 160-pound speedsters don't fit the mold.

But to Charpentier, Prejean's size doesn't affect his impact on Teurlings Catholic's football team.

"Kentrell finds ways to make big plays for us. Whenever he gets behind people, I don't think people really realize how fast he is, including college coaches at this point," Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier said of Prejean. "Somebody is going to get a really football player next year, I don't care how much he is."

"He's not a big body type but he's certainly a helluva football player. I'd like for some of those guys to come watch him in person and see how he separates."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Teurlings Catholic erases 12-point deficit, rallies to knock off St. Charles Catholic

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Indiana Football
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Football
Lafayette, LA
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Lafayette, LA
Education
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lsu Top Games
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy