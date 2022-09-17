ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, OH

Utica football puts away Indian Creek for second win

By Mike Kopachy
 4 days ago

UTICA — The Utica football team scored 20 points during the game’s final 11 minutes Friday to pull away from Indian Creek for a 41-20 victory on Homecoming.

Junior running backs Justin Giffin (122 yards) and Tyler Collura (106 yards) each rushed for 100 yards as Utica (2-3) put a complete game together against Indian Creek (1-4).

“We trusted in our stuff,” Utica coach Charlie Rowley said. “We grinded and chipped away and then we hit a couple big runs at the end.”

Junior wideout Gavin Chinn also had a big night, catching five passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns from senior quarterback Zach Heckman, who returned after missing the last two games with an injury. Heckman was 15-for-29 passing with 195 yards and started the scoring action with a 60-yard pass to Chinn 45 seconds into the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fPqB_0hz3ZwTC00

Indian Creek’s junior safety Zach Byard intercepted Heckman and took it back 51 yards for their first score. Sophomore Zion McGee gave the visitors the lead on his 2-yard second-quarter run.

Late in the first half, Utica lined up for a 38-yard field goal attempt, but instead faked the try and Heckman found Chinn again — this time from 21 yards to give the home team a 14-12 lead.

Giffin’s 8-yard TD run extended the Utica lead to 21-12 before Indian Creek senior Isaac Robinson answered with a 15-yard score of his own. Byard ran an end around on the two-point attempt to make it a one-point game.

The Utica run game, with the help of some hard-hitting defense, dominated the fourth quarter. Heckman found Collura on fourth-and-goal for a 2-yard score that seemed to take the wind out of Indian Creek’s sail.

Giffin and Collura then ripped off long TD runs of 57 yards and 43 yards respectively, and Indian Creek never threatened again offensively. Chinn and fellow junior Logen Fisher had interceptions.

“Our kids made some big-time plays in some big-time situations,” Rowley added. “The Collura catch in tight coverage was big. The defense held up strong, tightened up and played hard. I think the kids played hard, believed in what we were doing, and then went out and executed.”

McGee led Indian Creek with 73 yards on 14 carries, and Robinson had all seven of his carries in the second half for 68 yards. Sophomore quarterback Sal Barcalow went 5-for-15 passing for 61 yards as Utica held the visitors to 223 total yards.

Utica will take confidence into the start of Licking County League-Cardinal Division play against Newark Catholic next Saturday at White Field.

“We have a lot of confidence going into next week,” Heckman said. “The team fought hard the last two weeks, and it didn’t go our way. With this win, it definitely is a boost to try and get a win next week.”

