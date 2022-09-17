Everyone has their favorite season, and for me, hand’s down it’s fall. Sure, I enjoy the warm lazy days of summer, but there is just something about fall that makes me giddy. Maybe it’s the crisp fresh air and being able to pull out my comfy sweatshirts again. Or seeing the leaves transform into all shades of yellows, reds, and orange as the seasons change. Or the anticipation of having pumpkin and apple become the dominating fragrances and flavors everywhere you go. These are all some of the reasons I just love fall.

