Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Composting in the City: My Food Waste SolutionTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
papreplive.com
Volleyball: Haverford’s switch has the Fords hitting cruise control
HAVERFORD — After starting the season with four straight losses, Haverford volleyball coach Alin Bilc decided to switch things up. The big change was at the setter position, where Bilc decided to rotate sophomores Julia Timoney and Taylor Rosseel. That decision has made quite a difference for the Fords....
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP
Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
papreplive.com
Baseball: Downingtown West catcher Jay Slater bounces back
The baseball diamond can mean many things to different players. For some, it means a chance to prove themselves, others look at it as a place to make dreams come true. For Downingtown West junior catcher Jay Slater, the diamond became a place to heal as he dove into the sport to immerse himself in after the tragic death of his older brother Tommy, who died tragically in a accident at the tender age of nine. Slater was only eight-years-old at the time and he found some semblance of normalcy in baseball.
papreplive.com
Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams
EAST ROCKHILL — Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
papreplive.com
OTD in 2012, Coatesville and Dtown East meet up for a classic of all classics
As we enter week four of the 2012 campaign, Coatesville is coming off a challenging non-league slate and bringing a 2-1 record to the biggest Ches-Mont National Division clash of the season: Downingtown East. Of all the games the Red Raiders played a decade ago, this one, against the Cougars,...
papreplive.com
Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga
Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
Doylestown Native, Central Bucks West Grad Has Historic Round At the Beginning of His College Golf Career
A Bucks County native is garnering the attention of the golf world after a stellar first session during his freshman year of college. Jack Hirsh wrote about the up-and-coming star for Golf. Kevin Lydon, who grew up in Doylestown and graduated from central Bucks High School West, is now a...
Mercury
Seeing his son coach against Eagles will be surreal moment for Delaware County’s Bill O’Connell
PHILADELPHIA — Right around the opening kickoff Monday night, amid the chants of “E-A-G-L-E-S” rocking Lincoln Financial Field, Bill O’Connell’s life will flash before him. All-City defensive back on the 1972 St. James City Championship football team. Bulldog in special operations with the FBI. Above...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco
Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
vista.today
Chester County Home to Pair of Golfweek’s Top 200 Modern Courses
Golfweek recently released this year’s list of the Top 200 Modern Golf Courses (built after 1960), and two in Chester County made the cut, writes Jason Lusk for the magazine. Members of the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points system...
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 19): Wolters, Owen J. Roberts top Perkiomen Valley in OT
Owen J. Roberts 2, Perkiomen Valley 1 (OT) Evie Wolters banged in the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from Emily Morrissey to give Owen J. Roberts a 2-1 win over Perkiomen Valley. Following a scoreless first half, Sierra Milano buried the Wildcats’ initial goal before Cassidy Romano scored the equalizer off a look from Callie Junker.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
3 males wanted for late afternoon robbery in Penn’s Landing
Police say three males surrounded a 25-year-old man and demanded his belongings at Penn’s Landing. After the victim gave them his chain, the suspects assaulted him and took off with his Jordan sneakers, a vape and his bike.
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
Warminster Resident, Former Transmission Engineer Lived An Active Life, Even After He Turned 100
The Warminster centenarian lived an active lifestyle well into his later years.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Bucks County resident, who had a career with a major news outlet, is being remembered for his tenacity and active lifestyle. Gary Miles wrote about the local resident and his life for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Hundreds remember late rapper PnB Rock at Germantown vigil
Hundreds came out to a vigil in Germantown Friday night to remember and celebrate rapper and Philadelphia native PnB Rock, who was killed earlier this week in Los Angeles.
New movie with "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer filming in Center City
The "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer is the leading actress of the film.
Movie Filming In Philadelphia
A new movie is being filmed in Philadelphia, 6abc reports. The film "Audrey's Children," is based on the life of legendary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities in 1974, according to its IMDb page. Natalie Dormer, best known for her roles in the "Hunger Games"...
phillyvoice.com
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
