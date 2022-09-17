ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Volleyball: Haverford’s switch has the Fords hitting cruise control

HAVERFORD — After starting the season with four straight losses, Haverford volleyball coach Alin Bilc decided to switch things up. The big change was at the setter position, where Bilc decided to rotate sophomores Julia Timoney and Taylor Rosseel. That decision has made quite a difference for the Fords....
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP

Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
SHARON HILL, PA
papreplive.com

Baseball: Downingtown West catcher Jay Slater bounces back

The baseball diamond can mean many things to different players. For some, it means a chance to prove themselves, others look at it as a place to make dreams come true. For Downingtown West junior catcher Jay Slater, the diamond became a place to heal as he dove into the sport to immerse himself in after the tragic death of his older brother Tommy, who died tragically in a accident at the tender age of nine. Slater was only eight-years-old at the time and he found some semblance of normalcy in baseball.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams

EAST ROCKHILL — Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
AMBLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darby, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Upper Darby, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Upper Darby, PA
Sports
papreplive.com

Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga

Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
CONESTOGA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Muldoon
Person
Justin Shepherd
Person
Jaylen Johnson
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco

Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Roundup (Sept. 19): Wolters, Owen J. Roberts top Perkiomen Valley in OT

Owen J. Roberts 2, Perkiomen Valley 1 (OT) Evie Wolters banged in the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from Emily Morrissey to give Owen J. Roberts a 2-1 win over Perkiomen Valley. Following a scoreless first half, Sierra Milano buried the Wildcats’ initial goal before Cassidy Romano scored the equalizer off a look from Callie Junker.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#American Football#Bonner Prendie#Bonner Prendergast#Haverford School#Friars#Catholic League#Coneys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Movie Filming In Philadelphia

A new movie is being filmed in Philadelphia, 6abc reports. The film "Audrey's Children," is based on the life of legendary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities in 1974, according to its IMDb page. Natalie Dormer, best known for her roles in the "Hunger Games"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey

Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy