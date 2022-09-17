BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

Read full article on original website
Junior Cooke
4d ago
HMMMM, imagine that🤔NOTE: There is an apparently large amount of CASH in the above photo, however, there was no mention regarding currency in the LSO news release...
clayconews.com
Wanted Barbourville, Kentucky Woman taken into Custody off South Stewart Road south of London in Laurel County
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Amanda Messer age 42 of Barbourville, KY on Saturday morning September 17, 2022 at approximately 9:42 AM. The arrest occurred off South Stewart Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after deputies received...
clayconews.com
COMPLAINT: Female Subject crawled out of ditch off Kentucky HWY 3094 in Laurel County and allegedly assaults Two People before being located on the Ground bleeding after Another allgeded Assault
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Noah Ritchie, Deputy Byron Grimes, and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Nikki Reed–Hoskins age 34 of East Bernstadt on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM. The arrest occurred...
wklw.com
Over 2 Pounds Of Meth Seized In Laurel County Bust
A drug bust at a motel room in Laurel County lands a man and woman under arrest. Investigators say Bradley Lawson and Amy Johnson were taken into custody over the weekend after being caught with over two pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and a gun. They are being...
McKee man arrested after deadly Jackson County shooting
Kentucky State Police have arrested a man in connection to a Sunday shooting in Jackson County.
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
clayconews.com
CORBIN, KENTUCKY WOMAN WANTED ON WARRANT OF ARREST FACING DOZENS OF CHARGES IN LAUREL COUNTY AFTER BEING TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN KNOX CO.
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed arrested Wanda L. Evans age 57 of Corbin on Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM. The arrest occurred in Knox County (on a Laurel Sheriff’s Office case) and the accused was...
WTVQ
I-75 wrong-way driver indicted by grand jury
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The wrong-way driver who collided head-on with another vehicle on I-75, killing three people, has been indicted by a grand jury in Laurel County. The Sentinel Echo reported Joshua Poore, a 21-year-old from California, is charged with three counts of murder from the crash.
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Trimble County, Kentucky
Bedford, KY - On September 17th, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call in reference to a three (3) vehicle injury collision on US 42 in Bedford in Trimble County. Troopers as well as other emergency personnel responded to the scene.
Driver extracted from vehicle in Lincoln County crash
A Somerset man is under medical supervision after being extracted from his vehicle following a crash.
WKYT 27
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
Kentucky man held on murder charges after Sunday evening shooting, state troopers report
A Kentucky man was arrested and charged with murdering another man on Sunday evening, Kentucky State Police reported. Troopers were called just before 5 p.m, Sunday in reference to a shooting that occurred outside of a residence in Jackson County. The initial investigation indicates a Mckee county man was fatally...
clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
Wave 3
KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carrollton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Trimble County,. Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash on US 42 in Bedford after three cars crashed. Early investigation revealed a motorcycle lost control...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
z93country.com
Man Arrested for Offense Involving a Minor
Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover reports that on Saturday, September 17 (2022) at approximately 7:57 p.m. Shane Crabtree, 43, was arrested at a residence on Dugan Street on a charge of Solicitation to Procure or Promote the Use of a Minor in Sexual Offenses Through the Use of Electronic Communications Systems.
WTVQ
Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
WKYT 27
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A seven-year-old’s death while in state care is now the target of a lawsuit. A coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. At the time, he was under the care of a state-contracted facility. Now, the couple raising the boy after his biological mother lost custody has filed suit.
WTVQ
Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
Fight turns deadly, Kentucky State Police search for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police say they’re searching for a murder suspect after a fight between two mean turned to deadly gunfire late Wednesday night. At approximately 11:45 PM, Kentucky State Police said they were notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
q95fm.net
Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
