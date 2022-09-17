Read full article on original website
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson has been named the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Offensive Player of the Week announced Monday afternoon by the league office. Dotson earned her first career SEC weekly award after leading the Tigers with 5.00 kills per set (30 total) and averaged a .324 hitting percentage in back-to-back sweeps over Oregon State and Tulane at the Tulane Invitational in New Orleans. After leading the team with 14 kills against Oregon State, Dotson led Tigers with 16 kills in the sweep over Tulane, registering a .324 hitting percentage and an ace in both matches. Dotson was named to the Tulane Invitational All-Tournament Team.
