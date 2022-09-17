ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanaa Dotson named SEC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson has been named the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Offensive Player of the Week announced Monday afternoon by the league office. Dotson earned her first career SEC weekly award after leading the Tigers with 5.00 kills per set (30 total) and averaged a .324 hitting percentage in back-to-back sweeps over Oregon State and Tulane at the Tulane Invitational in New Orleans. After leading the team with 14 kills against Oregon State, Dotson led Tigers with 16 kills in the sweep over Tulane, registering a .324 hitting percentage and an ace in both matches. Dotson was named to the Tulane Invitational All-Tournament Team.
LSU 2023 Football schedule announced

BATON ROUGE – A season-opening contest against Florida State in Orlando as well as home Southeastern Conference games against Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M headline LSU’s 2023 football schedule. The SEC announced the 2023 football schedules for all 14 league teams on Tuesday night on the SEC...
Southern shutout by Texas Southern in Arlington Showdown, 24-0

The Jaguars came to Arlington, but their offense was nowhere to be found as Texas. Southern shutout Southern 24-0. It’s the second week in a row the blue and gold played from behind after being dominated in the first quarter. “We can’t come out and wait for somebody to...
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
WATCH: Brian Kelly news conference from inside Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers put the hammer down in the second half against Mississippi State on Saturday. The Tigers fell behind 13-0 before finishing off the game on a 31-3 run. HC Brian Kelly might talk about about his first SEC victory at the Monday...
Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry

The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
Services set for LSU student killed on Government St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU student Allison Rice was killed while sitting in her vehicle on Friday, September 16. The Geismar native died at the age of 21. Details about services for Allison Rice can be found below:. A gathering for Allie will be held on Tuesday, Sept...
The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
Traffic Update: No injuries in crash along Coursey Blvd near Hickory Ridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday (September 19) evening crash on Coursey Boulevard near the intersection of Millwood Drive and Hickory Ridge Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are at the...
Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (September 20) evening crash on Winbourne Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries....
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16

During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
Here’s how you can help Baton Rouge win $90,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Music runs deep in Louisiana’s blood and two nonprofit organizations are partnering to potentially bring even more music to the state’s capital region. The national nonprofit, The Levitt Foundation is working with a local nonfprofit, Scotland Saturday’s, to include Baton Rouge on...
Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans

They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million

Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
