ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

No injuries reported after plane makes crash landing on Ventura beach

By Travis Schlepp
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbftT_0hz3Y7wX00

A small single-engine propeller plane went down at a Ventura beach Friday afternoon.

The 22-foot, four-passenger Cessna crash landed around 4:40 p.m. near Marina Park in Ventura.

Three people were onboard at the time the plane went down, the Ventura Fire Department said, and all three appeared to be uninjured.

The plane had taken off from Santa Paula Airport on a recreational flight, touring the Carpinteria area with a final destination set in Ojai.

For reasons that are under investigation, the plane began losing altitude and the pilot was instructed to land at the Oxnard Airport.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Despite best efforts, the plane continued to lose altitude as the pilot flew along the coastline. The plane eventually touched down on Pierpont Beach and came to rest on top of a jetty.

Ventura police, firefighters and State Parks Rangers all responded to the scene.

A small fuel leak was located and quickly contained, according to the Fire Department.

Police were expected to remain on scene for several hours to assist with salvage efforts and crowd control, the Fire Department added.

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
CAMARILLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Ojai, CA
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ventura, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
Ventura, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
verticalmag.com

Flight of the Firehawk in Ventura County

Estimated reading time 17 minutes, 52 seconds. Founded just over 50 years ago in 1971, the Ventura County Aviation Unit is the only public safety aviation organization in Ventura County. It’s also one of the few in the United States to combine law enforcement and fire firefighting in a single team.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Dog Dies In Ventura House Fire

One dog died, another was unhurt, in a Ventura house fire. Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Court Avenue Monday afternoon around 5:30 PM to a report of a structure fire. When they arrived at the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a single family home. The...
VENTURA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

ANTELOPE VALLEY (CNS) — Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ventura Fire#Crash Landing#Traffic Accident#Cessna#The Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Another night of takeovers on South L.A. streets

Street takeovers hit two South Los Angeles intersections overnight Saturday. Around midnight, a large gathering of people shut down the intersection of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Vermont Vista. Several people blocked off the intersection while drivers did doughnuts and car stunts, sometimes with their passengers hanging out of the window. The dangerous antics […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

Male Illegally Parked in Handicap Stall Arrested for Carrying Loaded Firearm in Public. Just before 9:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a vehicle parked in a handicap stall without a handicap placard in a parking lot on the 4500 block of San Fernando Rd. The officer approached the vehicle and observed 26-year-old Raymond Maldonado of Glendale rolling marijuana inside of the vehicle. Maldonado became extremely uncooperative during the contact, and assisting units arrived. Officers learned that Maldonado was on active post release community supervision (PRCS) and had prior arrests for firearm possession. Maldonado attempted to flee in his vehicle but was quickly blocked in by patrol units. After several minutes of communicating with Maldonado, he exited his vehicle and was arrested. A vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, and a broken methamphetamine pipe. Maldonado was booked for numerous charges including carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing a controlled substance while armed, and controlled substance paraphernalia.
foxla.com

TikTok 'trend' leads to nationwide rise in car thefts

LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Local law enforcement officials are warning car owners about a spike in vehicle robberies that seems to be because of a TikTok trend. Brad Crihfield is one of the latest victims of a growing trend after he had his car stolen out of his Lakewood driveway while he was just feet away in his garage office. The entire robbery was caught on video.
LAKEWOOD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy