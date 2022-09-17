ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Fire contains two vegetation fires with help from tip phone line

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo City Fire Department contained two vegetations fires near homeless encampments Friday.

SLO Fire said the quick containment was thanks to a combination of a rapid fire response and quick bystander reporting.

Officials urge all to call 805-781-7312 or call 9-1-1 when smoke is in the area to help the prevention of fire progress and ensure the continuation of the timely response by SLO Fire.

San Luis Obispo, CA
