Braintree, MA

Braintree High football team holds off furious fourth-quarter comeback bid from Stoughton

By Kevin Perrington-Turner, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

BRAINTREE – History repeats itself … sort of.

The Braintree High football team defeated Stoughton, 27-26, Friday night in a non-league matchup. The game began slowly but ended up with an emptied-out student section rushing back to their seats as a comeback started to take place.

True South Shore high school football fans might remember last year when it was Stoughton that defeated Braintree, 27-26, with a late score. On Friday, the roles were similar, but reversed.

“We got complacent, that’s what happened,” said Braintree head coach Lee Carlson, whose team saw a 27-6 lead rapidly become uncomfortable. “High school kids started feeling themselves a little too early. And we let a good football team back in the game when we shouldn’t have.”

With just 25 seconds left in the third quarter, Braintree's Ryan Brooks ran right, then cut up the middle for a 64-yard run touchdown to end the quarter. That 27-6 Braintree lead held up into the fourth quarter.

“He’s just a great leader overall,” Braintree quarterback James Tellier said of Brooks. “Smart, proud, he’s just a great leader and it was just a really great touchdown for him.”

To make matters worse for Stoughton, the Black Knights (1-1) punted the ball at the start of the fourth quarter back to Braintree.

But then the energy of the game shifted.

With 9:32 remaining, Tellier dropped back and was strip sacked. Stoughton recovered the fumble and started the drive in prime position on Braintree's 5-yard line. Junior Liam Dunn ran up the middle for a 5-yard TD run. The Black Knights added the 2-point conversion to 27-14, still a relatively comfortable lead for the Wamps.

Braintree's ensuing drive ended with a punt. OK, a little less comfortable of a lead.

Stoughton scored again and then Stoughton intercepted Tellier.

Nail-biting time.

Stoughton quarterback Jared Daughtry threw his third TD of the day, to Alex Huynh to cut the deficit to 27-26 with 1:36 left.

The Black Knights elected to go for the 2-point conversion. Daughtry ran right but was tackled just a yard shy of the end zone. The comeback hopes were over.

Never in doubt.

“That was my call,” said Stoughton coach Greg Burke of the decision to go for two. “We had two (extra point) blocks in a row, so I figured we go for the win and it’s just the way it is. They made the play and we didn’t. We went over that play 50 times.”

“Sloppy football,” said Carlson. “I told them as much at halftime. I don’t think they stopped us as much as we did tonight. I think our problems were ourselves and our efficiency and the way we ran our offense.”

The second half featured six touchdowns following a first half that saw the Wamps go into the break up 7-6.

On the first play of the game, Daughtry was intercepted by Brooks. That’s when senior Steve Luongo ran down the middle for the first of his three touchdowns of the night.

The Black Knights struggled to get going after another fumble and interception on consecutive drives until Huynh came down with a 50-50 pass from Daughtry for a 19-yard TD. Huynh went up and over a Wamp defender to make the highlight grab and cut the deficit to 7-6 with 5:25 left in the first half.

“We’re down a few guys, two freshman starting and Braintree is a good team," said Burke. "We were hurt. Two captains are out. But that’s high school.”

The Black Knights had three turnovers, and Braintree struggled finishing drives at time. But for the Wamps, getting their first win is reason to celebrate.

“Great win,” said Tellier. “First win of the season and first of many, I believe. 7-6 going into halftime, we kind of pulled away (in the third quarter). Mistakes were made, but they won’t be made again.”

Braintree started the second half strong. Tellier completed a screen pass to Mario Franciosa-Johnson to kickstart the drive. Luongo capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run to put the Wamps up 13-6.

The Braintree offensive line played a huge role for the successful running game.

“The offensive line was really great,” said Tellier. “Our running back Steve Luongo had a really great game for us. All week he hadn’t practiced, he was injured.”

With the Black Knights in chase mode for much of the second half, Stoughton aired the ball out. Braintree's defense came up with three interceptions.

“They were down so they had to (throw),” said Carlson. “We knew they were going to. They made some plays at the end to get themselves back on the board. More plays than we did unfortunately. We were lucky to hang on at the end.”

Both teams will be home on Friday as Braintree hosts Framingham and Stoughton welcomes Hanover.

