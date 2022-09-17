ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

College Roundup: Adrian men's golf takes fourth at Irish Hills Invite

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

TECUMSEH — The Adrian College men's golf team finished fourth in its Irish Hills Invitational Friday at Tecumseh Country Club.

The Bulldogs shot a two-day total of 616 while Calvin won with a score of 594. Siena Heights finished seventh at 638.

Top Performers

Adrian

Joe Kowatch: 152, t-8th

Hendrik de Koning/Trevor Benoit: 155, t-13th

Ryan Van Eyk: 156, t-17th

Siena Heights

Colin Duffy: 157, t-22nd

Garrett Ramos: 158, t-25th

Benjamin Ellis: 259, t-28th

CROSS COUNTRY

Lourdes Invite

TOLEDO — The Siena Heights women's cross country team won the Lourdes Invite while the Saints men's team took third.

The SHU women posted a team score of 36, nine ahead of second place Madonna.

Madonna won the men's race with a score of 28 while the Saints had 71, two behind Michigan Dearborn.

Top Performers

SHU Women

Xochitl Garcia: 20:14.7, 1st

Emily Monroe: 20:29.7, 2nd

Morgan Turk: 21:24.9, 10th

Brooke Hildebrandt: 21:30.4, 12th

SHU Men

Jay Moore: 17:04.8. 12th

Nethanel Leupold: 17:10.9, 13th

Andrew Stern: 17:22.2, 15th

VOLLEYBALL

Hanover Tournament

HANOVER, Ind. — The Adrian College volleyball team split a pair of matches to open the Hanover Tournament.

The Bulldogs (6-4) began the weekend facing the hosts and lost in five sets, 19-25, 25-11, 26-24, 22-25, 15-11. Adrian took on Westminster next and won three close sets, 25-19, 26-24, 25-23.

Top Performers

Adrian

Amber Morris: 26 kills, 26 digs, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 1 assist

Mallory Dorow: 21 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces, 1 block

Hailey Farrell: 58 assists, 26 digs, 5 aces, 3 kills

Adrian: 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 16) Hanover Tournament

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
watchstadium.com

Is No. 4 Michigan For Real?

It’s a simple question. So good thing that Campus Insiders recruited Michigan legend Jake Butt to answer. Can we take the Wolverines for real in the Big Ten?
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tecumseh, MI
Sports
Adrian, MI
Sports
City
Adrian, MI
City
Tecumseh, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
High School Volleyball PRO

Addison, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The East Jackson High School volleyball team will have a game with Addison High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ADDISON, MI
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Moore
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Hills#Volleyball#The Adrian College#Tecumseh Country Club#T 8th Hendrik De Koning#The Hanover Tournament#Mallory
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Livonia, MI (Photos, Reviews, Maps)

Livonia, Michigan, is known for its mix of small-town vibes and big-city attractions. There’s something for everyone in this Detroit suburb, including an impressive selection of restaurants. From casual eateries to fine dining establishments, Livonia has it all. According to customer reviews, here are the 13 best restaurants in Livonia, MI.
The Detroit Free Press

Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy