Football results recap: Edwardsville, O’Fallon highlight full slate of gridiron action

Week 4 of the metro-east football circuit kicked off Friday night. Here is a brief round-up of some local games.

O’Fallon vs. Edwardsville

In a battle of metro-east powers, O’Fallon rallied for a 32-31 Southwestern Conference road win against Edwardsville.

The Panthers improved to 4-0 while moving to 1-0 in league play, while the Tigers dropped to 3-1, 0-1.

Both teams resume SWC play next weekend as Edwardsville hosts Belleville West at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and O’Fallon entertains East St. Louis at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Collinsville vs. Charleston

The Kahoks made the 2+ hour trek north to face Charleston and rode the bus home with their third-straight win.

Collinsville rolled to a 35-14 triumph while improving to 3-1.

The Kahoks are back in action at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at home against Mattoon.

Columbia vs. Roxana

The Eagles rallied for a 28-27 home win against the Shells.

Columbia trailed 14-0 in the first half and still trailed 27-22 in the 4th quarter before rallying to win.

The Eagles won their third straight to improve to 3-1 and 1-0 in the Cahokia Conference and next will play at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at home against Freeburg.

Freeburg vs. Breese Central

The Cougars overcame a 13-8 halftime deficit to east past the host Midgets 31-19.

Breese Central’s Connor Freeze threw for three touchdowns to key the victory. He fired two touchdown passes to Braden Revermann and another to Chase Lewis, who also ran for a touchdown. The second scoring strike to Revermann in the third quarter gave the Cougars the lead for good.

On the Freeburg side, AJ Banks connected with Tucker Murphy on a 25-yard touchdown pass while Cole Stuart notched a 35-yard touchdown run. Stuart also connected with Banks on a 47-yard touchdown.

The Cougars improved to 3-1 and 1-0 in the Cahokia Conference, while the Midgets dropped to 3-1, 0-1.

Both teams again have league contests at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, with Freeburg visiting Columbia and Breese Central hosting Wood River.

Red Bud vs. Carlyle

After a scoreless 1st quarter, the Musketeers posted 35 points over the final 36 minutes and coasted past the host Indians 35-6.

Red Bud’s Lucas Schwartzkopf rushed for one touchdown while teammate Nick Gantner also ran for a score. Meanwhile, quarterback Thomas Friess connected with Ganter on a 16-yard touchdown, Lane Brockmeyer for a 46-yard touchdown and Owen Liefer for a 39-yard score.

Travis Clayton recorded Carlyle’s lone score. Friess finished 12-for-20 passing with 210 yards and the three scores for Red Bud, which improved to 3-1 and 1-0 in the Cahokia Conference. The Indians, meanwhile, dropped to 2-2, 0-1.

Both teams resume league action at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, as Red Bud hosts Sparta and Carlyle entertains Dupo.

Highland vs. Jersevyille

The visiting Bulldogs rang up 48 first half points en route to a 61-19 win against Jerseyville in the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Quarterback Brent Wuebbels connected with Travis Porter, Brode Lewis, Cameron Willis, Brenden Gelly and Cade Altadonna for touchdowns. Wuebbels also rushed for two touchdowns, while Dylan Beadle and Phoenix Lewis added touchdowns on the ground.

The Bulldogs now will gear up for a rivalry showdown with fellow MVC foe Triad at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Highland High School. Highland will enter that game at 3-1 overall, 1-0 in league play.

Mascoutah vs. Waterloo

The host Bulldogs rolled past the Indians 35-18 in the MVC opener for both clubs.

Evan Davis rushed for three touchdowns for Waterloo, while Bryce Reese added another scoring run. Gavin Lich also scored for WHS. For Mascoutah, Zane Timon fired touchdown passes to Quincy Hall and Jacob Fritz while Kanoa Owens ran for a touchdown.

Waterloo improved to 3-1, 1-0 and MHS dropped to 3-1, 0-1.

Both teams resume MVC action at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, as the Indians host Jerseyville and the Bulldogs travel to Civic Memorial.

Triad vs. Civic Memorial

The visiting Knights rolled past the Eagles 49-0 in an MVC game.

Triad evened its record at 2-2 while going to 1-0 in league action. CM fell to 1-3, 0-1.

Both teams are back in action at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, as the Knights now will visit Highland and the Eagles host Waterloo.

Cahokia vs. Marion

The Comanches fell to 1-3 in losing their South Seven Conference opener to the host Wildcats 36-14.

Zion Taylor had a rushing touchdown for Cahokia while also throwing a 2-point conversion pass to Peter Braxtron. Taylor’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Deloach Jr. brought the Comanches to within 20-14 in the 4th quarter, but Marion scored 16 unanswered points to pull away.

The Comanches continue South Seven action at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at home against Carbondale.

Mater Dei vs. Alton Marquette

The Knights rolled past the Explorers 51-0 on the road and improved to 2-2. Alton Marquette fell to 0-4.

Both teams resume play at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, as Mater Dei travels to Quincy Notre Dame and the Explorers visit Nashville.

Games Saturday, Sept. 17

East St. Louis (1-2) visits Belleville East (2-1) while Granite City (0-3) hosts Madison (1-2). Both games have a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Breese Central’s Conner Freeze (6) carries the ball in for a 2-point conversion against host Freeburg on Friday night. Central ultimately posted a 31-19 win in the Cahokia Conference opener for both teams. Chris Johns/Stlsportsphoto

Breese Central’s Conner Freeze (6) carries the ball against Freeburg during the Cahokia Conference opener for both teams Friday night. Freeze threw for three touchdowns in helping the Cougars rally for a 31-19 victory. Chris Johns/Stlsportsphoto

Freeburg’s Tucker Murphy (43) carries the ball for a first down against Breese Central in the Cahokia Conference opener for both teams Friday night. The Midgets ultimately fell to the Cougars 31-19. Chris Johns/Stlsportsphoto

Freeburg’s Cole Stuart (1) carries the ball for a touchdown during against Breese Central in the Cahokia Conference opener for both teams Friday night. The Midgets ultimately fell to the Cougars 31-19. Chris Johns/Stlsportsphoto